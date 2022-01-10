Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Jura Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
01/10/2022
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces today the grant of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) which was approved by shareholders on May 31, 2019.

Jura granted an aggregate of 91,897 RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors in settlement of a portion of their directors’ compensation for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The RSUs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of their date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,753,055 RSUs under the RSU Plan to date.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website: www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


