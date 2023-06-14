Jushi : Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting - Form 8-K

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting





Boca Raton, Florida - June 14, 2023 - Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Corporation") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation ("Shareholders") that was held today as follows:





1.Fixing the Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at five.





For Against Broker Non-Votes 28,501,829 (98.447%) 449,530 (1.553%) 33,444,663





2.Election of the Nominated Directors

All five nominees set forth in the proxy statement of the Corporation dated April 28, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote held by ballot in respect to each nominee as follows:





Director Number and percentage of Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Shares") represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Broker Non-Votes James A. Cacioppo 27,108,473 (93.635%) 1,842,886 (6.365%) 33,444,663 Benjamin Cross 27,371,744 (94.544%) 1,579,615 (5.456%) 33,444,663 Marina Hahn 28,312,113 (97.792%) 639,246 (2.208%) 33,444,663 Stephen Monroe 27,363,793 (94.516%) 1,587,566 (5.484%) 33,444,663 Bill Wafford 28,353,019 (97.933%) 598,340 (2.067%) 33,444,663





3.Appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as Auditor

Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.





For Withhold 61,374,466 (98.363%) 1,021,556 (1.637%)

There were no broker non-votes with respect to Proposal 3.









301 Yamato Road Suite 3250 Boca Raton, FL 33431

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.comor our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa Forman

Director of Investor Relations

617-767-4419

investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

ellen@mattio.com