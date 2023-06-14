Advanced search
    JUSHF   CA48213Y1079

JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(JUSHF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:51:36 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.4100 USD    0.00%
05:17pJushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
GL
05:16pJushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
04:45pJushi : Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

06/14/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows:

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at five.

ForAgainstBroker Non-Votes
28,501,829 (98.447%)449,530 (1.553%)33,444,663


2. Election of the Nominated Directors

All five nominees set forth in the proxy statement of the Corporation dated April 28, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote held by ballot in respect to each nominee as follows:

Director
Number and percentage of Subordinate Voting Shares (the “Shares”) represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FORNumber and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from votingBroker Non-Votes
James A. Cacioppo27,108,473 (93.635%)1,842,886 (6.365%)33,444,663
Benjamin Cross27,371,744 (94.544%)1,579,615 (5.456%)33,444,663
Marina Hahn28,312,113 (97.792%)639,246 (2.208%)33,444,663
Stephen Monroe27,363,793 (94.516%)1,587,566 (5.484%)33,444,663
Bill Wafford28,353,019 (97.933%)598,340 (2.067%)33,444,663


3. Appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as Auditor

Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

For
Withhold
61,374,466 (98.363%)1,021,556 (1.637%)


There were no broker non-votes with respect to Proposal 3.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Forman
Director of Investor Relations
617-767-4419
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
ellen@mattio.com


