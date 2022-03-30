Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Jushi Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUSHF   CA48213Y1079

JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(JUSHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jushi Holdings Inc. Places on The Globe and Mail's Third-Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

03/30/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, said, “We are committed to achieving a positive and diverse working environment for our employees starting with the executive leadership of the organization. I couldn’t think of a more fitting time to be honored with this tremendous recognition acknowledging our focus on executive gender diversity than during Women’s History Month. At Jushi, we have developed a close-knit, diverse, and inclusive community at all levels of the Company.”

“Our people are our greatest asset – they are dedicated, diverse, and operate with the highest integrity – and we could not have won this honor without them,” said Jushi Executive Vice President of Human Resources Nichole Upshaw. “At Jushi, we know it takes a village to run a great Company and that the best ideas and practices are born out of collaboration. As we continue to grow as an organization, we will continue to value diverse experiences and perspectives that enable us to learn from each other and build a stronger Company and a brighter future for patients and our customers.”

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals. The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honorees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 30, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at globeandmail.com/events.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With their award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in their print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Their investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
ellen@mattio.com


All news about JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.
07:31aJushi Holdings Inc. Places on The Globe and Mail's Third-Annual Women Lead Here Benchma..
GL
07:31aJushi Holdings Inc. Places on The Globe and Mail's Third-Annual Women Lead Here Benchma..
GL
03/25Jushi Holdings Inc. - Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Jushi Holdings Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24Jushi Holdings Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
03/24Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
03/24Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/18Jushi Holdings Inc. - Completes Acquisition of Las Vegas, Nevada Dispensary and Establi..
AQ
03/17Jushi Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition of Las Vegas, Nevada Dispensary and Establish..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 211 M - -
Net income 2021 6,77 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 560 M 560 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Jushi Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Average target price 4,52 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Anthony Cacioppo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis J. Barack President & Secretary
Edward Kremer Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo Garcia-Berg Chief Operations Officer
Ian Farrell Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.-9.23%560
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.54.13%7 932
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-29.13%3 497
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-9.06%3 163
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK15.61%2 106
CRONOS GROUP INC.1.20%1 510