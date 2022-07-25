Jushi Holdings Inc. to Open its 34th Retail Location Nationwide and Third Beyond Hello™ Dispensary Location in Virginia

On Wednesday, July 27th, at 10:00 a.m., Beyond Hello™ Alexandria Will Open its Doors, Broadening Patient Access to Medical Cannabis Products

As of July 1st, Medical Cannabis Patients Are No Longer Required to Register With the Virginia Board of Pharmacy

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its third medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and 34th retail location nationwide. Providing an unparalleled in-store and digital retail experience via beyond-hello.com , Beyond Hello™ Alexandria will begin serving medical cannabis patients and registered agents on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m.

Located at 5902 Richmond Hwy. (Rt. 1) and directly off the Capital Beltway (I-495), the new 9,600 square-foot store features 14 traditional and nine express patient checkouts and over 50 parking spots with easy in-and-out access to improve patient accessibility. Jushi designed Beyond Hello™ Alexandria to serve a growing patient population while offering convenient transaction processing through the Company’s industry-leading online reservation platform – beyond-hello.com .

Housed in the former Great American Steak & Buffet building, Beyond Hello™ Alexandria will broaden patient access to Jushi’s suite of high-quality medical cannabis brands, including The Bank , The Lab , Sèchè , and Tasteology .

“We’re thrilled to open up our new dispensary in Alexandria – a town famous for its nationally recognized landmarks, rich history, vibrant arts, pristine waterfront and charming restaurants and boutiques,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc . “ Beyond Hello™ Alexandria captures the best of our thinking and combines our digital and physical retail experiences with the flexibility and convenience of our express checkout services. In addition, Beyond Hello™ Alexandria is strategically positioned near the ‘Beltway’ with easy highway access, and is conveniently located within a 15-minute drive to approximately 400,000 people.”

Mr. Cacioppo continued, “In the coming months, we look forward to furthering our mission to improve patient access to top-quality medical cannabis products in Northern Virginia. As previously reported, we are on track to open our much-anticipated Fairfax and Arlington locations by the end of the year. These two new locations, along with our dispensaries in Manassas, Sterling and Alexandria, position us to safely and securely meet growing demand while supporting the Company's long-term growth.”

Joining the Company’s Beyond Hello™ Manassas and Beyond Hello™ Sterling locations, Beyond Hello™ Alexandria will serve patients and registered agents Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Beyond Hello™ Alexandria will provide patients with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis dispensing environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced, well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. This new location will offer dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices, including The Lab™ , The Bank , Sèchè and Tasteology .

Commonwealth of Virginia Modernizes Medical Cannabis Program

As of Friday, July 1st, patients were no longer required to register with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Virginia patients can now visit a registered practitioner, receive a written certification to participate in Virginia’s medical cannabis program and immediately visit a licensed dispensary to purchase a medical cannabis product in much the same way patients fill conventional prescriptions. Since the patient registration process requirement has been removed, the Company has seen a 2.3x increase in patient sign-ups in the first three weeks of July as compared to the entire month of June.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or Beyond Hello™ on Instagram and Facebook .

