    JUSHF   CA48213Y1079

JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(JUSHF)
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on Thursday, June 3rd and Friday, June 4th

05/27/2021 | 07:30am EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations and Treasury, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference to be held virtually. Mr. Perlman will host one-on-one investor meetings from June 3 – June 4, 2021.

For more information about the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s investor relations team, please contact Piper Sandler at corporateaccess@psc.com or Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.
07:30aJushi Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer ..
GL
05/26Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces the Appointment of Marina Hahn to its Board of ..
GL
05/24Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings
GL
05/17Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
GL
05/05Jushi Holdings Inc. Closes Acquisition of Dalitso LLC Facility and Land in Pr..
GL
05/04Jushi Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition of Two California Retail Dispensari..
GL
05/03Jushi Holdings Inc. Provides MCTO Update
GL
04/29Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in May 2021
GL
04/21Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Delay in Filing 2020 Annual Financial Stateme..
GL
04/21Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Certain Unaudited 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full ..
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -57,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 906 M 906 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,75 $
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Anthony Cacioppo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erich Mauff Co-President & Director
Jon Barack Co-President & Secretary
Kimberly Bambach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laszlo Mechtler Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.-0.07%906
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.16.80%10 326
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-5.84%9 320
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD69.79%8 709
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-8.24%3 579
CRONOS GROUP INC.6.67%2 893