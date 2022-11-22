Jushi : Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) Q3 2022 11/22/2022 | 09:36am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") covers the consolidated financial statements of Jushi Holdings Inc. and its controlled subsidiaries as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements"). Unless the context indicates or requires otherwise, the terms "Jushi", "the Company", "we", "us" and "our" refers to Jushi Holdings Inc. and its controlled entities. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the "Quarterly Financial Statements"). The Quarterly Financial Statements have been prepared by management and are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), which are included in Jushi Holdings Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended and declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2022 ("S-1"), and was also filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") on November 21, 2022. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Company Overview We are a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator engaged in retail, distribution, cultivation, and processing operations in both medical and adult-use markets. We are focused on building a diverse portfolio of cannabis assets through opportunistic investments and pursuing application opportunities in attractive limited license jurisdictions. We have targeted assets in highly populated, limited license medical markets on a trajectory toward adult-use legalization, including Pennsylvania and Ohio, markets that are in the process of transitioning to adult-use, namely Virginia, and limited license, fast-growing, large adult-use markets, such as Illinois, Nevada and Massachusetts, and certain municipalities of California. Factors Affecting our Performance and Related Trends COVID-19 At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented new procedures at all operating locations to better protect the health and safety of our employees, medical patients, and customers across our network of dispensaries. Depending on the location, some of the initiatives include, but are not limited to: reducing the number of point-of-sale registers, restricting the number of people permitted in-store, restricting general store hours to permit access to those most susceptible to infection, and offering curbside pick-up. We have also directed a significant amount of traffic to our recently launched online informational tool and reservation platform, www.beyond-hello.com, which enables a medical patient or customer to view real-time pricing and product availability, and reserve products for convenient in-storepick-up at Beyond Hello™ locations across Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, and Virginia. To date, our financial condition and results of operations have not been materially impacted by COVID-19. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our future results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with certainty, including possible future outbreaks of new strains of the virus and governmental and consumer responses to such future developments. Competition and Pricing Pressure The cannabis industry is subject to significant competition and pricing pressures, which is often market specific and can be caused by an oversupply of cannabis in the market, and may be transitory from period to period. We may experience significant competitive pricing pressures as well as competitive products and services providers in the markets in which we operate. Several significant competitors may offer products and/or services with prices that may match or are lower than ours. We believe that the products and services we offer are generally competitive with those offered by other cannabis companies. It is possible that one or more of our competitors could develop a significant research advantage over us that allows them to provide superior products or pricing, which could put us at a competitive disadvantage. Continued pricing pressure due to competition, increased cannabis supply or shifts in customer preferences could adversely impact 35 our customer base or pricing structure, resulting in a material impact on our results of operations, or asset impairments in future periods. For further discussion on the impact of an asset impairment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, refer to Note 8 - Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets of our Quarterly Financial Statements. Recent Developments (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Proposed Debt Financing As of November 17, 2022, we entered into subscription agreements totaling approximately $68,000 (including $17,753 with related parties) with new investors and existing Senior Notes holders (approximately 40%) for the issuance of 12% second lien notes ("Second Lien Notes") and four-year warrants ("Four-Year Warrants") to purchase the Company's subordinate voting shares in a private offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, we may issue additional Second Lien Notes on the same terms, subject to market conditions and investor interest. The Second Lien Notes will mature four years from the date of issuance, will bear interest of 12% per annum, payable in cash quarterly, and will be guaranteed by certain of our direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries and secured by second priority liens on certain of our assets and certain assets of our direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries. In connection with the Offering, the purchasers of the Second Lien Notes will also receive Four-Year Warrants at 50% coverage with an exercise price to be determined at closing. We expect the closing of the Offering to occur in late November 2022 or early December 2022. We intend to use the net cash proceeds from the Offering to redeem the outstanding Senior Notes and, to the extent there are remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions. The subscription agreements and the closing of the transactions are subject to certain conditions, including the approval of Roxbury, LP, as agent for the lenders under the Company's existing Acquisition Facility, and there can be no assurance that the proposed Offering of the Second Lien Notes and Four-Year Warrants will be completed or that the terms of the Offering will not be modified. Opened Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania On November 8, 2022, we relocated our Scranton Westside medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania to Dickson City through our subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions. The newly opened dispensary offers a prime location featuring a new lighter, brighter color palette and mill work with a focus on display cases that highlight our curated selection of medical marijuana products and accessories. The dispensary is located at 832 Scranton Carbondale Highway and operates under the retail brand Beyond Hello™. Debuted Reformulated Line of Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews On October 27, 2022, we announced the debut of our newly formulated vegan and gluten-free Tasteology Fruit Chews in Massachusetts. Tasteology Fruit Chews are made from real fruit purées, and use pectin rather than gelatin to deliver a consumption experience with more experience-focused terpenes. In addition, we updated the brand's packaging with sustainable pouches rather than the more commonly used tins, which use less waste and preserve freshness better. Initially, we will exclusively carry Tasteology Fruit Chews at Nature's Remedy dispensaries in Tyngsborough and Millbury, Massachusetts as well as to our partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth in the coming months. The new product line is also expected to launch in Virginia, Ohio and Nevada in Q1 2023. Strengthened Board and Senior Leadership On October 4, 2022, we appointed Bill Wafford to our Board of Directors. In addition to his appointment as an Independent Director, Mr. Wafford will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Additionally, we announced on that same date that Tobi Lebowitz, formerly Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Legal Affairs, was promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. 36 Debuted Line of Artisan Cannabis Infused Chocolates On September 7, 2022, we announced the debut in Massachusetts of our first product line into the cannabis infused chocolates market, Tasteology Chocolates. Tasteology Chocolates are currently available in three flavors: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Blonde Chocolate. These 18-piece bars, which are easily separable for accurate dosing, contain 5mg of THC per piece for a total of 90mg of THC per bar. Tasteology Chocolates are available at Nature's Remedy dispensaries in Tyngsborough and Millbury, Massachusetts, as well as our partner dispensaries across Massachusetts. The new line is also expected to launch in Virginia in Q1 2023. Results of Operations (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Change Change REVENUE, NET $ 72,817 $ 53,981 35 % $ 207,462 $ 143,400 45 % COST OF GOODS SOLD (45,075) (30,657) 47 % (133,940) (79,717) 68 % GROSS PROFIT $ 27,742 $ 23,324 19 % $ 73,522 $ 63,683 15 % OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative $ 40,590 $ 25,147 61 % $ 117,048 $ 73,415 59 % Indefinite-lived asset impairment 37,600 - N/A 37,600 - N/A Total operating expenses $ 78,190 $ 25,147 211 % $ 154,648 $ 73,415 111 % LOSS FROM OPERATIONS $ (50,448) $ (1,823) 2667 % $ (81,126) $ (9,732) 734 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME : Interest expense, net $ (13,111) $ (7,442) 76 % $ (34,174) $ (21,145) 62 % Fair value gains (losses) on derivative warrants 6,352 55,059 (88)% 63,233 66,800 (5)% Other, net (291) 221 (232)% (361) (3,643) (90)% Total other (expense) income, net $ (7,050) $ 47,838 (115)% $ 28,698 $ 42,012 (32)% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (57,498) $ 46,015 (225)% $ (52,428) $ 32,280 (262)% Income tax benefit (expense) 2,802 (6,333) (144)% (9,959) (21,012) (53)% NET (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE $ (54,696) $ 39,682 (238)% $ (62,387) $ 11,268 (654)% (LOSS) INCOME Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling - (62) (100)% - (427) (100)% interests NET (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI $ (54,696) $ 39,744 (238)% $ (62,387) $ 11,695 (633)% SHAREHOLDERS (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS - $ (0.28) $ 0.23 (222)% $ (0.33) $ 0.07 (571)% BASIC Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 192,880,468 168,801,193 14 % 189,119,282 163,345,527 16 % (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS - (0.30) (0.08) 275 % (0.61) (0.28) 118 % DILUTED Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 203,169,931 199,281,152 2 % 205,695,590 195,942,078 5 % 37 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) Revenue, Net The following table presents revenue by type for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Retail cannabis $ 67,038 $ 50,681 Wholesale cannabis 5,769 3,185 Other 10 115 Total revenue, net $ 72,817 $ 53,981 Revenue, net for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $72,817, as compared to $53,981 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $18,836 or 35%. The increase in retail revenue is due primarily to our expansion of cannabis operations from build outs and acquisitions of Nature's Remedy in Massachusetts, which occurred in September 2021, and Apothecarium and NuLeaf in Nevada, which occurred in March and April 2022, respectively, and new Beyond Hello™ store openings in Pennsylvania and Virginia. Retail revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was derived from thirty-five cannabis dispensaries located in Pennsylvania (eighteen), Illinois (four), Massachusetts (two), Virginia (four), Nevada (four) and California (three), whereas, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, Retail revenue was derived from twenty-four cannabis dispensaries located in Pennsylvania (fifteen), Illinois (four), California (two), Massachusetts (two) and Virginia (one). The increase in wholesale revenue is primarily attributable to increases in cultivation and manufacturing activity at our grower processor facilities: (i) in Massachusetts and Nevada due to the acquisitions of Nature's Remedy and NuLeaf; and (ii) in Virginia due to the commencement of operations at the Dalitso facility in the third quarter of 2021. Cost of Goods Sold and Gross Profit Cost of goods sold totaled $45,075 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $30,657 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $14,418 or 47%. The increase in costs of goods sold is primarily attributable to the increase in the quantity of products sold. Gross profit totaled $27,742 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $23,324 for three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $4,418 or 19%. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, was 38% and 43%, respectively. Gross margin decreased primarily due to infrastructure and headcount investments in our wholesale business that continue to have a transitional impact as we scale up, slower than expected growth in our wholesale operations as other operators dedicate more shelf space to their own brands resulting in pricing compression, and increased promotional activity of Jushi branded products in Pennsylvania. Operating Expenses Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $78,190, as compared to $25,147 for three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $53,043 or 211%. 38 The following table presents information of our operating expenses for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Salaries, wages and employee related expenses 18,985 13,241 5,744 43% Share-based compensation expense 5,466 2,234 3,232 145% Depreciation and amortization expense 3,658 1,654 2,004 121% Other expenses (1) 12,481 8,018 4,463 56% Indefinite-lived asset impairment 37,600 $ - $ 37,600 N/A Total operating expenses $ 78,190 $ 25,147 $ 53,043 211% Other expenses are primarily comprised of rent and related expenses, professional fees and legal expenses, marketing and selling expenses, insurance costs, administrative and application fee, software and technology costs, travel, entertainment and conferences and other. The increase in operating expenses is due to impairment of indefinite-lived assets, and increase in the size and scope of our general and administrative functions to support our expanded operations resulting from organic growth and acquisitions. The impairment of indefinite-lived assets was related to business licenses associated with our Massachusetts operations. Refer to Note 8 - Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets of our Quarterly Financial Statements for more information on the impairment. The increases in general and administrative expenses related to: salaries, wages and employee related expenses as a result of the increase in the number of employees to support our ongoing growth and resulting from recent acquisitions; share-based compensation expense primarily due to recent stock options granted to new employees and management; professional fees and legal expenses, primarily due to our transition to GAAP reporting and costs associated with our registration with the SEC; and depreciation and amortization expense and rent and related expenses due to the additions of property, plant and equipment and finance lease right-of-use assets from acquisitions and investment in infrastructure as we continue to scale. Other (Expense) Income Interest Expense, Net Interest expense, net was $13,111 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $7,442 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $5,669, or 76%.The increase in interest expense, net is due primarily to an increase in interest-bearing borrowings including finance leases and acquisition-related financing. Fair Value Gains on Derivatives Fair value gains on derivatives was $6,352 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $55,059 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The fair value gains on derivatives for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were primarily attributable to the movement in our stock price during the corresponding period. Other, Net Other, net was an expense of $291 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to an income of $221 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase in expense of $512 or 232%. Income Tax Benefit (Expense) Total income tax benefit was $2,802 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to an expense of $6,333 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease in expense of $9,135, or 144%. The change in income tax expense is primarily due a reduction in taxable gross profit, and a business license impairment charge associated with our Massachusetts operations. 39 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Jushi Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 14:35:27 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. 09:36a Jushi : Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) Q3 2022 PU 11/21 Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende.. CI 11/16 Jushi Holdings to Seek Acquisitions CI 11/15 Jushi : NT 10-Q Filing Q3 2022 PU 11/15 Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Proposed Debt Financing GL 11/15 Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Proposed Debt Financing GL 11/15 Jushi Holdings Inc. announced a financing transaction CI 11/14 Transcript : Jushi Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022 CI 11/14 Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results GL 11/14 Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results AQ