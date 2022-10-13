Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Just Dial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:22 2022-10-13 am EDT
558.20 INR   -0.82%
05:13aJust Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
12:22aJust Dial : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
10/07Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)B roadcast Date And Time : 13/10/2022 14:14:26 Announcement : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Description :

Just Dial Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Intimation of Schedule of Analyst(s)/Investor(s) meeting under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the said Regulations.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUST DIAL LIMITED
05:13aJust Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
12:22aJust Dial : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
10/07Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
09/30Just Dial Limited Appoints V. Subramaniam as Director
CI
08/29Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
08/25Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
08/04Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
07/27Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
07/26UBS Adjusts Just Dial's Price Target to 900 Indian Rupees From 1,240 Rupees, Keeps at B..
MT
07/26Just Dial : Esop
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST DIAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 187 M 99,5 M 99,5 M
Net income 2023 755 M 9,18 M 9,18 M
Net cash 2023 39 146 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2023 62,6x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 47 446 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 343
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart JUST DIAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Just Dial Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST DIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 562,80 INR
Average target price 832,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman
Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED-31.12%577
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.48%304 167
NETFLIX, INC.-63.34%98 222
AIRBNB, INC.-32.52%71 848
PROSUS N.V.-28.94%69 281
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.04%51 438