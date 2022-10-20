Advanced search
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:38 2022-10-20 am EDT
601.15 INR   +0.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/20/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)B roadcast Date And Time : 20/10/2022 09:54:37 Announcement : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Description :

Just Dial Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Intimation of Schedule of Analyst(s)/Investor(s) meeting under Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the said Regulations.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:38:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUST DIAL LIMITED
12:40aJust Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/17Transcript : Just Dial Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 17, 2022
CI
10/17Just Dial's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q2; Shares Climb 6%
MT
10/17Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
10/17Just Dial : Financial Results Updates
PU
10/14Just Dial Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
10/14Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
10/13Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/13Just Dial : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
10/07Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
Analyst Recommendations on JUST DIAL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 8 328 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 1 060 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2023 40 234 M 485 M 485 M
P/E ratio 2023 47,4x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 50 233 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 13 343
Free-Float 22,6%
Technical analysis trends JUST DIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 595,85 INR
Average target price 833,36 INR
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman
Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED-26.25%606
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.31%305 295
NETFLIX, INC.-54.79%107 112
AIRBNB, INC.-29.16%75 422
PROSUS N.V.-31.04%72 110
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.34%54 666