Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.

We are enclosing herewith detail of Earnings Call and same is available on the Company website at https://justdial.com/cms/investors/justdial-justdial-conference-call-to- discuss-q3fy23-results-230113093743 .

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Regulation, we wish to inform that the Company has scheduled an Earnings Call with the Investors and Shareholders to discuss operational and financial performance in the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 6.00 p.m.

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Call for the Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022

Just Dial Ltd. to announce Q3FY23 results on 13th January, 2023; Earnings Call to be conducted on 16th January, 2023 Earnings Call Details: Date 16th January, 2023 (Monday) Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM IST Hosted by Just Dial Limited Conference Log in Link Participant Link to log into the Conference on 16th January https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/XCRHVNCLNWLCBV Steps to join the call 1. Click on the link or copy and paste it in your browser. 2. Enter your Name and details. 3. Join as a Participant. To ask a question 1. Raise your hand by clicking on the Q&A tab or the toolbar on the bottom of the screen. 2. Operator will announce your turn. 3. Click on webcall to connect to audio. The prompt will appear on the screen. Moderator Ms. Yashashri Dhuri - Chorus Call Email: events.india@choruscall.com; Helpdesk No: 1800 120 1441 / +91 22 7195 1111 Just Dial Participants Mr. VSS Mani, MD & CEO Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO

Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.

Other Tips 1. Please allow your browser to access your microphone. 2. Use of Google Chrome Browser (or Microsoft edge or Safari) is recommended. 3. Close all other running applications on the device.

In case of any queries, please reach out to us at subu@justdial.comor +919967355726

About Just Dial Limited:

Just Dial Limited provides local search-related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website

(https://www.justdial.com), mobile site (https://t.justdial.com), mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS). Justdial's latest version of JD App, is an All-in-One App, replete with features like Map-aided Search, Live TV, Videos, Stock quotes, etc to make the life of the consumer infinitely smoother & more engaging.

The Company has recently launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart. JD Mart platform, available at https://www.jdmart.comand via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India's manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India's businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. Buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across millions of categories to suit all B2B needs.

Justdial has also initiated transaction-oriented services for its users. These services aim at making several day-to-day tasks conveniently actionable and accessible to users from one App. With this step, Justdial is transitioning from being purely a provider of local search and related information to being a direct/ indirect enabler of such transactions. Justdial has also recently launched an end-to-end business management solution for SMEs, through which it intends to transition thousands of SMEs to efficiently run business online and have their adequate online presence via their own website, mobile site. Apart from this, Justdial has also launched JD Pay, a unique solution for quick digital payments for its users and vendors.