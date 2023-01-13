Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
01/13/2023 | 01:00am EST
January 13, 2023
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock Exchange
Department of Corporate
India Limited
of India Limited
Services
Listing Department
205(A), 2nd Floor,
Listing Department
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
P J Tower, Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),
Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400070
Scrip Code: 535648
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Call for the Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Regulation, we wish to inform that the Company has scheduled an Earnings Call with the Investors and Shareholders to discuss operational and financial performance in the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 6.00 p.m.
Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.
Other Tips
1.
Please allow your browser to access your microphone.
2.
Use of Google Chrome Browser (or Microsoft edge or Safari) is recommended.
3.
Close all other running applications on the device.
In case of any queries, please reach out to us at subu@justdial.comor +919967355726
About Just Dial Limited:
Just Dial Limited provides local search-related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website
(https://www.justdial.com), mobile site (https://t.justdial.com), mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS). Justdial's latest version of JD App, is an All-in-One App, replete with features like Map-aided Search, Live TV, Videos, Stock quotes, etc to make the life of the consumer infinitely smoother & more engaging.
The Company has recently launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart. JD Mart platform, available at https://www.jdmart.comand via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India's manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India's businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. Buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across millions of categories to suit all B2B needs.
Justdial has also initiated transaction-oriented services for its users. These services aim at making several day-to-day tasks conveniently actionable and accessible to users from one App. With this step, Justdial is transitioning from being purely a provider of local search and related information to being a direct/ indirect enabler of such transactions. Justdial has also recently launched an end-to-end business management solution for SMEs, through which it intends to transition thousands of SMEs to efficiently run business online and have their adequate online presence via their own website, mobile site. Apart from this, Justdial has also launched JD Pay, a unique solution for quick digital payments for its users and vendors.
Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 05:59:05 UTC.