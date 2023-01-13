Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Just Dial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:48:38 2023-01-13 am EST
584.40 INR   -0.36%
01:00aJust Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
2022Just Dial : Updates
PU
2022Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

01/13/2023 | 01:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 13, 2023

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Department of Corporate

India Limited

of India Limited

Services

Listing Department

205(A), 2nd Floor,

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

P J Tower, Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400070

Scrip Code: 535648

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Earnings Call for the Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Regulation, we wish to inform that the Company has scheduled an Earnings Call with the Investors and Shareholders to discuss operational and financial performance in the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 6.00 p.m.

We are enclosing herewith detail of Earnings Call and same is available on the Company website at https://justdial.com/cms/investors/justdial-justdial-conference-call-to- discuss-q3fy23-results-230113093743.

We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Digitally signed by

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Date: 2023.01.13 10:28:24 +05'30'

Manan Udani Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Just Dial Ltd. to announce Q3FY23 results on 13th January, 2023;

Earnings Call to be conducted on 16th January, 2023

Earnings Call Details:

Date

16th January, 2023 (Monday)

Time

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM IST

Hosted by

Just Dial Limited

Conference Log in Link

Participant Link to log into the Conference on 16th January

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/XCRHVNCLNWLCBV

Steps to join the call

1.

Click on the link or copy and paste it in your browser.

2.

Enter your Name and details.

3.

Join as a Participant.

To ask a question

1.

Raise your hand by clicking on the Q&A tab or the toolbar on the bottom of the

screen.

2.

Operator will announce your turn.

3.

Click on webcall to connect to audio. The prompt will appear on the screen.

Moderator

Ms. Yashashri Dhuri - Chorus Call

Email: events.india@choruscall.com; Helpdesk No: 1800 120 1441 / +91 22 7195 1111

Just Dial Participants

Mr. VSS Mani, MD & CEO

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, CFO

Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.

Other Tips

1.

Please allow your browser to access your microphone.

2.

Use of Google Chrome Browser (or Microsoft edge or Safari) is recommended.

3.

Close all other running applications on the device.

In case of any queries, please reach out to us at subu@justdial.comor +919967355726

About Just Dial Limited:

Just Dial Limited provides local search-related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website

(https://www.justdial.com), mobile site (https://t.justdial.com), mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS). Justdial's latest version of JD App, is an All-in-One App, replete with features like Map-aided Search, Live TV, Videos, Stock quotes, etc to make the life of the consumer infinitely smoother & more engaging.

The Company has recently launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart. JD Mart platform, available at https://www.jdmart.comand via apps on Play Store and App Store, is aimed at enabling millions of India's manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet-ready in post-COVID era, get new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India's businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories. Buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across millions of categories to suit all B2B needs.

Justdial has also initiated transaction-oriented services for its users. These services aim at making several day-to-day tasks conveniently actionable and accessible to users from one App. With this step, Justdial is transitioning from being purely a provider of local search and related information to being a direct/ indirect enabler of such transactions. Justdial has also recently launched an end-to-end business management solution for SMEs, through which it intends to transition thousands of SMEs to efficiently run business online and have their adequate online presence via their own website, mobile site. Apart from this, Justdial has also launched JD Pay, a unique solution for quick digital payments for its users and vendors.

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 05:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST DIAL LIMITED
01:00aJust Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
PU
2022Just Dial : Updates
PU
2022Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
2022Transcript : Just Dial Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 17, 2022
CI
2022Just Dial's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q2; Shares Climb 6%
MT
2022Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
2022Just Dial : Financial Results Updates
PU
2022Just Dial Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
2022Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
2022Just Dial : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST DIAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 423 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2023 1 124 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net cash 2023 38 889 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,5x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 49 445 M 609 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 13 343
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart JUST DIAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Just Dial Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST DIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 586,50 INR
Average target price 793,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Venkata Challam Krishnan Group President
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer
Anand Balasundaram Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shwetank Dixit VP-Operations, Content Strategy & Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED-2.56%609
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.92%450 110
NETFLIX, INC.11.95%145 637
PROSUS N.V.16.74%106 713
AIRBNB, INC.15.19%59 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.64%56 541