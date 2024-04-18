April 18, 2024

To

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of Metropolitan Stock Exchange Department of Corporate India Limited of India Limited Services Listing Department 205(A), 2nd Floor, Listing Department Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, P J Tower, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, L.B.S Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400070 Scrip Code: 535648 Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Audio Recording of Earnings Call on Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024

In continuation of our letter dated April 12, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of the Earnings Call held today i.e. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 6.00 p.m. for discussing operational and financial performance of the Company in the quarter and year ended

March 31, 2024, is available on the Company's website at https://www.justdial.com/cms/investor-relations/earnings-call-recordings.

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited