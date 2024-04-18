April 18, 2024

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Department of Corporate

India Limited

of India Limited

Services

Listing Department

205(A), 2nd Floor,

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

P J Tower, Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400070

Scrip Code: 535648

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Audio Recording of Earnings Call on Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024

In continuation of our letter dated April 12, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of the Earnings Call held today i.e. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 6.00 p.m. for discussing operational and financial performance of the Company in the quarter and year ended

March 31, 2024, is available on the Company's website at https://www.justdial.com/cms/investor-relations/earnings-call-recordings.

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Digitally signed by MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Date: 2024.04.18 20:31:13 +05'30'

Manan Udani Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 15:22:08 UTC.