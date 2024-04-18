Just Dial : Audio Recording of Earnings Call on Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024
April 18, 2024 at 11:23 am EDT
April 18, 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Audio Recording of Earnings Call on Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024
In continuation of our letter dated April 12, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio recording of the Earnings Call held today i.e. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 6.00 p.m. for discussing operational and financial performance of the Company in the quarter and year ended
March 31, 2024, is available on the Company's website at https://www.justdial.com/cms/investor-relations/earnings-call-recordings.
We request you to take the above on record.
Thanking You,
Yours truly,
For Just Dial Limited
MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Digitally signed by MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Date: 2024.04.18 20:31:13 +05'30'
Manan Udani Company Secretary
Just Dial Limited is a local search engine company. The Company is also involved in other information service activities. It provides its services across various platforms, such as Web, mobile (application or browser), voice and short message service (SMS). Its services include JD Mart, JD Omni and JD Pay. JD Mart enables manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to get new customers and sell their products online. JD Omni provides end-to-end cloud-based solutions for digitalizing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The JD Pay provides solution for digital payments, enhancing both customers and consumers (end-users). The JD Pay supports cashless transactions, net banking, online wallets and offers flexibility to transfer online payments through debit or credit card. Its websites and apps deliver offers ratings tool, payment gateway, logistics and escrow solutions. JD Mart is available on Web at https://www.jdmart.com.