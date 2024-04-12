April 12, 2024

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Department of Corporate

India Limited

of India Limited

Services

Listing Department

205(A), 2nd Floor,

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

P J Tower, Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400070

Scrip Code: 535648

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

Please find enclosed herewith Certificate issued by KFin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company confirming the compliance of Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking You.

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Digitally signed by

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Date: 2024.04.12 11:58:21 +05'30'

Manan Udani Company Secretary

Encl: as above

R/KFIN/JDL/GEN/74(5)

12-04-2024

JUST DIAL LIMITED

PALM COURT BUILDING M, 501/B,

5TH FLOOR, NEW LINK ROAD BESIDES GOREGAON SPORTS COMPLEX MALAD (WEST) MUMBAI - 400 064

KIND ATTN. SHRI MANAN UDANI - COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Dear Sir,

This has reference to the Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 2018, We hereby confirm that we have complied following actions within 15 days of receipt of certificate(s) of security from the depository participant for the purpose of dematerialization.

  • The Securities comprised in the certificate (s) Dematerialized are listed on the Stock exchange or exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
  • Mutilated and cancelled the certificate of security forwarded by the Participants.
  • Substituted the name of depository as the registered owner in the records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KFin Technologies Limited

Rajitha Cholleti

Dy. Vice President

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2024 06:54:02 UTC.