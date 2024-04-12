Just Dial : Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
April 12, 2024 at 02:55 am EDT
April 12, 2024
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock Exchange
Department of Corporate
India Limited
of India Limited
Services
Listing Department
205(A), 2nd Floor,
Listing Department
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
P J Tower, Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),
Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400070
Scrip Code: 535648
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
Please find enclosed herewith Certificate issued by KFin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company confirming the compliance of Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
We request you to take the above on record.
Thanking You.
Yours truly,
For Just Dial Limited
MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Digitally signed by
MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Date: 2024.04.12 11:58:21 +05'30'
Manan Udani Company Secretary
Encl: as above
R/KFIN/JDL/GEN/74(5)
12-04-2024
JUST DIAL LIMITED
PALM COURT BUILDING M, 501/B,
5TH FLOOR, NEW LINK ROAD BESIDES GOREGAON SPORTS COMPLEX MALAD (WEST) MUMBAI - 400 064
Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Dear Sir,
This has reference to the Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 2018, We hereby confirm that we have complied following actions within 15 days of receipt of certificate(s) of security from the depository participant for the purpose of dematerialization.
The Securities comprised in the certificate (s) Dematerialized are listed on the Stock exchange or exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
Mutilated and cancelled the certificate of security forwarded by the Participants.
Substituted the name of depository as the registered owner in the records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KFin Technologies Limited
Rajitha Cholleti
Dy. Vice President
