April 19, 2024

To

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of Metropolitan Stock Exchange Department of Corporate India Limited of India Limited Services Listing Department 205(A), 2nd Floor, Listing Department Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, P J Tower, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, L.B.S Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400070 Scrip Code: 535648 Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a compliance certificate duly signed by compliance officer of the Company and authorised representative of the Share Transfer Agent for the year ended as on March 31, 2024.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited