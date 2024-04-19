April 19, 2024

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Department of Corporate

India Limited

of India Limited

Services

Listing Department

205(A), 2nd Floor,

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

P J Tower, Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400070

Scrip Code: 535648

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a compliance certificate duly signed by compliance officer of the Company and authorised representative of the Share Transfer Agent for the year ended as on March 31, 2024.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Digitally signed by

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Date: 2024.04.19 16:45:49 +05'30'

Manan Udani Company Secretary

Encl: as above

