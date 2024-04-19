Just Dial : Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
April 19, 2024 at 07:51 am EDT
April 19, 2024
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock Exchange
Department of Corporate
India Limited
of India Limited
Services
Listing Department
205(A), 2nd Floor,
Listing Department
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
P J Tower, Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),
Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400070
Scrip Code: 535648
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 7(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a compliance certificate duly signed by compliance officer of the Company and authorised representative of the Share Transfer Agent for the year ended as on March 31, 2024.
Please take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours truly,
For Just Dial Limited
MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Digitally signed by
MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Date: 2024.04.19 16:45:49 +05'30'
Manan Udani Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Just Dial Limited is a local search engine company. The Company is also involved in other information service activities. It provides its services across various platforms, such as Web, mobile (application or browser), voice and short message service (SMS). Its services include JD Mart, JD Omni and JD Pay. JD Mart enables manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to get new customers and sell their products online. JD Omni provides end-to-end cloud-based solutions for digitalizing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The JD Pay provides solution for digital payments, enhancing both customers and consumers (end-users). The JD Pay supports cashless transactions, net banking, online wallets and offers flexibility to transfer online payments through debit or credit card. Its websites and apps deliver offers ratings tool, payment gateway, logistics and escrow solutions. JD Mart is available on Web at https://www.jdmart.com.