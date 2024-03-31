Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") - Completion of term of one independent director and appointment of another independent director in her place
Please note that Ms. Bhavna Thakur, Independent Director of the Company, will be completing her term today i.e. March 31, 2024.
Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution passed today i.e. March 31, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy (DIN: 02196839) as an additional director designated as an Independent Director with effect from April 1, 2024 in the vacancy created upon completion of the term of Ms. Bhavna Thakur. The term of appointment of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy as an Independent Director will be for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders.
A brief profile of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy is attached. Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy is not related to any Director of the Company. She satisfies the criteria of independence prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we confirm that Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority.
Brief Profile of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy
Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy was Country Head and Chief General Manager, SIDBI. She had a career spanning over 35 years in lDBI (now lDBI Bank) and SIDBI, an Apex Development Bank for micro, small and medium enterprises in India covering all areas of development in banking operations both from policy perspectives and relating to implementation aspects. Her key accomplishments over the years have been her association with framing various policy documents for SIDBI and piloting such policy papers in the Board for adoption. She has closely dealt with Multilateral and Bilateral Agencies in close coordination with the Government of India. Her areas of specialisation include resource raising and management, integrated treasury operations, credit dispensation & management and risk management. She has done her Masters in Science (M.Sc.) from Mumbai University.
