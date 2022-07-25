Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Just Dial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:26 2022-07-25 am EDT
585.50 INR   -0.96%
01:14aJUST DIAL : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
07/22JUST DIAL : Earnings Release
PU
07/19JUST DIAL : Earnings Release
PU
Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

07/25/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)B roadcast Date And Time : 25/07/2022 10:30:29 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Just Dial Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 585 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net income 2022 903 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2022 37 606 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,7x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 49 800 M 624 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 162
Free-Float 22,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 591,15 INR
Average target price 866,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman
Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED-27.65%624
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.32%403 966
PROSUS N.V.-6.72%98 494
NETFLIX, INC.-63.41%98 031
AIRBNB, INC.-37.55%66 173
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.43%45 753