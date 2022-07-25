Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)
B roadcast Date And Time : 25/07/2022 10:30:29 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :
Just Dial Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.
