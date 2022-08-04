Log in
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:54 2022-08-04 am EDT
590.00 INR   -2.35%
02:57aJUST DIAL : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
07/27JUST DIAL : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
07/26UBS Adjusts Just Dial's Price Target to 900 Indian Rupees From 1,240 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)B roadcast Date And Time : 04/08/2022 12:04:59 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Just Dial Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 585 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net income 2022 903 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2022 37 606 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,8x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 50 937 M 644 M 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 162
Free-Float 22,6%
Technical analysis trends JUST DIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 604,20 INR
Average target price 832,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman
Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED-26.05%644
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.42%358 884
NETFLIX, INC.-62.36%98 467
PROSUS N.V.-12.27%88 848
AIRBNB, INC.-30.91%74 046
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.00%57 437