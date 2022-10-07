Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Just Dial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:32 2022-10-07 am EDT
575.15 INR   -1.77%
11:12aJust Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
09/30Just Dial Limited Appoints V. Subramaniam as Director
CI
08/29Just Dial : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
Just Dial : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

10/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)B roadcast Date And Time : 07/10/2022 20:36:17 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Just Dial Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 187 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net income 2023 755 M 9,20 M 9,20 M
Net cash 2023 39 146 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,0x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 48 487 M 591 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 343
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart JUST DIAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Just Dial Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST DIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 575,15 INR
Average target price 832,20 INR
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman
Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED-28.34%601
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.19%333 317
NETFLIX, INC.-60.16%106 738
PROSUS N.V.-22.43%76 789
AIRBNB, INC.-32.98%71 355
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.10%58 863