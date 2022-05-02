Just Dial : ESOP

Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)
B roadcast Date And Time : 02/05/2022 12:33:01 Announcement : ESOP Description :
Just Dial Limited has informed to the Exchange regarding allotment of 6,42,313 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to certain employees of the Company pursuant to exercise by such employees of vested options granted to them under relevant Employee Stock Option Schemes of the Company.
