Just Dial : ESOP

Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL) B roadcast Date And Time : 02/05/2022 12:33:01 Announcement : ESOP Description :

Just Dial Limited has informed to the Exchange regarding allotment of 6,42,313 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to certain employees of the Company pursuant to exercise by such employees of vested options granted to them under relevant Employee Stock Option Schemes of the Company.

Attachment :