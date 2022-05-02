Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Just Dial Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/02 03:23:23 am EDT
826.75 INR   -3.75%
03:27aJUST DIAL : Financial Results Updates
PU
03:27aJUST DIAL : Esop
PU
03:27aJUST DIAL : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Just Dial : ESOP

05/02/2022 | 03:27am EDT
Just Dial Limited (JUSTDIAL)B roadcast Date And Time : 02/05/2022 12:33:01 Announcement : ESOP Description :

Just Dial Limited has informed to the Exchange regarding allotment of 6,42,313 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to certain employees of the Company pursuant to exercise by such employees of vested options granted to them under relevant Employee Stock Option Schemes of the Company.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 585 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Net income 2022 903 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2022 37 606 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,7x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 72 365 M 946 M 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 11 162
Free-Float 22,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 859,00 INR
Average target price 996,89 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman
Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST DIAL LIMITED5.13%946
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.38%458 649
PROSUS N.V.-36.64%125 139
AIRBNB, INC.-7.98%97 509
NETFLIX, INC.-68.40%84 572
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.92%61 542