Just Dial : Financial Results Updates

Financials INR USD Sales 2022 6 585 M 86,1 M 86,1 M Net income 2022 903 M 11,8 M 11,8 M Net cash 2022 37 606 M 492 M 492 M P/E ratio 2022 73,7x Yield 2022 0,92% Capitalization 72 365 M 946 M 946 M EV / Sales 2022 5,28x EV / Sales 2023 3,92x Nbr of Employees 11 162 Free-Float 22,3% Chart JUST DIAL LIMITED Technical analysis trends JUST DIAL LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 859,00 INR Average target price 996,89 INR Spread / Average Target 16,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Venkatachalam Sthanu Mani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Abhishek Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Anand Balasundaram Non-Executive Chairman Manan Udani Secretary & Compliance Officer Sanjay Bahadur Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) JUST DIAL LIMITED 5.13% 946 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -17.38% 458 649 PROSUS N.V. -36.64% 125 139 AIRBNB, INC. -7.98% 97 509 NETFLIX, INC. -68.40% 84 572 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -24.92% 61 542