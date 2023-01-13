Just Dial : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32

January 13, 2023

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of Metropolitan Stock Exchange Department of Corporate India Limited of India Limited Services Listing Department 205(A), 2nd Floor, Listing Department Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, P J Tower, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, L.B.S Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400070 Scrip Code: 535648 Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Sub.: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through Preferential Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through Preferential Issue. A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is enclosed herewith as "Annexure A".

We request you to take the same on record.

For Just Dial Limited