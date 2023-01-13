Advanced search
    JUSTDIAL   INE599M01018

JUST DIAL LIMITED

(JUSTDIAL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:13 2023-01-13 am EST
585.75 INR   -0.13%
12:20pJust Dial : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
11:20aJust Dial : Financial Result Updates
03:30aJust Dial : Earnings Release
Just Dial : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32

01/13/2023 | 12:20pm EST
January 13, 2023

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Department of Corporate

India Limited

of India Limited

Services

Listing Department

205(A), 2nd Floor,

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

P J Tower, Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400070

Scrip Code: 535648

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through Preferential Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through Preferential Issue. A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is enclosed herewith as "Annexure A".

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Just Dial Limited

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Digitally signed by MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Date: 2023.01.13 21:37:18 +05'30'

Manan Udani Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Annexure A

Statement of Deviation / Variation in utilisation of funds raised

Name of listed entity

Just Dial Limited

Mode of Fund Raising

Preferential Issue

Date of Raising Funds

September 01, 2021

Amount Raised

INR 2,164.88 Crores

Report filed for Quarter ended

December 31, 2022

Monitoring Agency

Not applicable

Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable

Not applicable

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised

No

If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a contract or objects,

Not applicable

which was approved by the shareholders

If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval

Not applicable

Explanation for the Deviation / Variation

Not applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee after review

No Comments

Comments of the auditors, if any

No Comments

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table

Original Object

Modified

Original

Modified

Funds

Amount of

Remarks

Object, if any

Allocation

allocation,if

Utilised

Deviation

if any

any

/Variation

for the

quarter

according

to applicable

object

The proceeds of the issue will be

Not

INR 2,164.88

Not

Nil

Not

No

utilized

to

fund

capital

Applicable

Crores

Applicable

Applicable

Deviation

expenditures,

working

capital

requirements,

acquisition of

shares, assets or business of the

Company

and

its

subsidiaries,

and for

general

corporate

purposes.

Deviation or variation could mean:

  1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or
  2. Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
  3. Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.

MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Digitally signed by MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI

Date: 2023.01.13 21:37:46 +05'30'

Name of Signatory: Manan Udani

Designation: Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 17:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
