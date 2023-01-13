Just Dial : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
01/13/2023 | 12:20pm EST
January 13, 2023
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of
Metropolitan Stock Exchange
Department of Corporate
India Limited
of India Limited
Services
Listing Department
205(A), 2nd Floor,
Listing Department
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1,
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
P J Tower, Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
L.B.S Road, Kurla (West),
Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400070
Scrip Code: 535648
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Scrip Symbol: JUSTDIAL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through Preferential Issue
Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through Preferential Issue. A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is enclosed herewith as "Annexure A".
We request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Just Dial Limited
MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Digitally signed by MANAN YOGENDRA UDANI
Date: 2023.01.13 21:37:18 +05'30'
Manan Udani Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Annexure A
Statement of Deviation / Variation in utilisation of funds raised
Name of listed entity
Just Dial Limited
Mode of Fund Raising
Preferential Issue
Date of Raising Funds
September 01, 2021
Amount Raised
INR 2,164.88 Crores
Report filed for Quarter ended
December 31, 2022
Monitoring Agency
Not applicable
Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable
Not applicable
Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised
No
If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a contract or objects,
Not applicable
which was approved by the shareholders
If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval
Not applicable
Explanation for the Deviation / Variation
Not applicable
Comments of the Audit Committee after review
No Comments
Comments of the auditors, if any
No Comments
Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table
Original Object
Modified
Original
Modified
Funds
Amount of
Remarks
Object, if any
Allocation
allocation,if
Utilised
Deviation
if any
any
/Variation
for the
quarter
according
to applicable
object
The proceeds of the issue will be
Not
INR 2,164.88
Not
Nil
Not
No
utilized
to
fund
capital
Applicable
Crores
Applicable
Applicable
Deviation
expenditures,
working
capital
requirements,
acquisition of
shares, assets or business of the
Company
and
its
subsidiaries,
and for
general
corporate
purposes.
Deviation or variation could mean:
Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or
Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.
Just Dial Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 17:19:05 UTC.