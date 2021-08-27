Commodity stocks support Europe shares ahead of Powell speech

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Markets globally in holding pattern
* French, Italian consumer confidence eases
* Commodity shares lead STOXX 600 gains
Aug 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were flat on Friday ahead
of U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech that could
offer hints on the timeline for slowing of its bond purchases
programme.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.02% in
morning trading, with gains in mining and oil
shares offsetting losses in travel & leisure stocks.
Crude prices rose as energy companies began shutting in
production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane
forecast to hit on the weekend, while metal prices climbed on a
weaker dollar.
Investors were squarely focussed on Powell's speech at the
Jackson Hole summit at 1400 GMT after fresh calls for early
tapering from a few hawkish Fed policymakers unsettled investors
on Thursday.
"Powell is likely to indicate that tapering of asset
purchases could be appropriate by the end of this year if the
economy continues to make progress," Unicredit analysts said.
"We now expect a formal announcement of tapering to come in
November, with tapering to start in December, slightly earlier
than we previously anticipated."
European and U.S. stocks are trading near record levels, but
worries about the highly contagious Delta variant of the
coronavirus, slowing economic momentum and a gradual paring back
of stimulus have all weighed on investor sentiment recently.
The benchmark STOXX 600 was on course for a 0.3% weekly
gain.
A survey showed French consumer confidence eased marginally
in August, while morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers
also fell this month.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is only expected to
have a limited impact on the euro zone economy, which remains on
course for robust growth this year and next, European Central
Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said earlier this week.
Just Eat Takeaway.com, which owns GrubHub
, fell 3.9% after the New York City Council approved
legislation to license food-delivery apps and permanently cap
commissions they can charge restaurants.
Norwegian fish farmer Salmar rose 3.1% after the
company dropped plans to launch an 11.8 billion crowns ($1.29
billion) cash bid for rival Norway Royal Salmon (NRS).
NRS shares fell 1.5%.
French auto parts maker Faurecia gained 2% after
Citigroup hiked the price target on the company's stock to 56
euros from 41 euros.
