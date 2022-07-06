European shares climb on easing energy worries as Norway strike ends

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
July 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as an
end to strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers eased worries of
energy supply crunch, while Just Eat Takeaway.com jumped after
Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.7%, after
ending 2.1% lower in the previous session as the strike in
Norway threatened to cut energy supplies.
Germany's DAX gained 1.6% after losing almost 3% in
the previous session as industrial orders grew surprisingly in
May, reversing the trend after a third consecutive monthly drop.
Stock markets have seesawed this year as constant flow of
negative news ranging from talks of gas rationing in Europe,
COVID-19 curbs in China and most recently a political crisis in
Britain have dampened risk appetite.
The STOXX 600 has shed 16.5% so far this year as investors
juggled to adjust their expectations of corporate profits and
economic growth in the wake of aggressive central bank moves to
tame rising prices.
"There's an increasing acceptance of the risks of a global
recession ... it's fair to say we have seen fairly significant
de-rating across every sector of the European market, some of
the caution and worries of recession are already reflected in
some of these prices," said Richard Dunbar, head of multi asset
research at abrdn.
All eyes are on May Eurozone retail sales data at 0900 GMT
amid red-hot inflation. Data last week showed consumer prices in
June hit a record high and cemented the case for the European
Central Bank to start raising rates this month, its first
increase since 2011.
All European sectors were trading higher, with travel and
leisure and technology up 2.9% and 2.7%,
respectively.
Among individual stocks, Just Eat Takeaway.com
jumped 17.2% after Amazon agreed to take a 2% stake in
struggling U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub and said it will
offer its Prime members access to the service for one year.
Abrdn gained 7.6% after the British asset manager
announced a 300 million pounds share buyback programme.
Trainline climbed 20.6% after the UK rail operator
forecast robust FY23 revenue growth as demand for travel
rebounds.
Faurecia fell 4.7% after Barclays
double-downgraded its rating on the French car parts maker's
stock to "underweight".
Uniper slid 7.5% as its Finnish parent Fortum
was in talks with Germany to ease the financial
problems of the German utility.
Separately, the S&P also placed Uniper and Fortum ratings on
creditwatch negative.
