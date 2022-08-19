European shares trip on recession fears as German producer prices surge

* Energy stocks outperform STOXX 600
* Just Eat Takeaway soars 26% on $1.8 bln iFood stake sale
* FLSmidth up on Q2 beat, raised 2022 sales outlook
* German July producer prices rise 37.2% y/y
Aug 19 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Friday and
tracked a weekly loss as the highest-ever jump in German
producer prices in July added to gloom over the economic outlook
for the region's biggest economy and rekindled fears of a
recession.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.6% in early
deals, with travel stocks leading the declines.
Energy stocks were among the few outperformers on
the day and week, inching 0.1% higher on Friday.
"Energy costs are only expected to go up as winter in the
Northern Hemisphere kicks in... European energy is the sector
that's going to be able to ride through the current
environment," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.
Skyrocketing energy prices due to the Ukraine war pushed
German producer prices in July to their highest ever increases
both year-on-year and month-on-month. Energy prices as a whole
jumped 105%, compared with July 2021.
Germany's DAX lost 1% and the country's 10-year
yields rose to their highest in four weeks.
"The European Central Bank is going to have to keep raising
rates, because otherwise people will begin to question their
credibility even further... We're likely going to see a hike of
the same size as they have already done, but whether there would
be a more aggressive move is anyone's guess, since they are
walking such a tightrope," Hewson added.
Money markets are raising their bets on ECB hikes, moving to
fully price in a 50 basis point (bps) hike in September,
compared to the 50% chance of such a move priced in early
August. They are also pricing in a small probability of a 75 bps
move at the meeting.
The benchmark index is set to end the week about 0.3% weaker
as investors weigh weak economic data, the impact of tighter
monetary policy, fears of spiralling inflation and shrinking
economies across the region. It gained more than 1% last week.
French catering and food services group Sodexo
fell 2%, after Jefferies cut the stock to "hold" from "buy" to
factor in a cautious recessionary scenario over fiscal year
2023-2024.
Just Eat Takeaway.com surged 25.9% to top the
STOXX 600 after agreeing to sell 33% stake in Brazil's iFood to
technology investor Prosus for up to 1.8 billion euros
($1.8 billion). Prosus shares ticked up 0.1%.
FLSmidth jumped 10% after raising its annual sales
outlook as the mining equipment and cement maker beat
second-quarter earnings forecasts.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
and Sriraj Kalluvila)