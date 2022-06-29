Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:10 2022-06-29 am EDT
14.68 EUR   -18.96%
04:37aEuropean stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer
RE
02:31aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
06/27Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer

06/29/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 on pace for worst quarter since March 2020

* Stronger-than-expected results lift H&M shares

* Just Eat Takeaway bottoms STOXX 600 on bearish brokerage report

June 29 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, as fears about a global recession overshadowed recent optimism about China reopening after months-long lockdowns, with investors looking ahead to a meeting of major central bank heads for clues on policy outlook.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9%, snapping a three-day rally following a dour Wall Street session overnight on weak U.S. consumer confidence data.

Spain's blue-chip index IBEX fell 1.3%, as preliminary data showed Spanish 12-month inflation accelerated to a higher-than-expected 10.2% in June, the first time since April 1985, from 8.7% in the previous month.

"The market is still panicking about inflation and growth weakening and as a result of that every bounce is short lived," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

"You have got poor data across the board, everything still says that people are in that sort of offloading phase for risk assets. So these short rallies catch a few people out and then turn around again."

The STOXX 600 has shed more than 15% this year and set for its worst quarter since the COVID-19 led carnage in 2020, as uncertainty about Russia-Ukraine war, soaring price pressures and central bank policy moves to tame it dampen risk appetite.

Eurozone's consumer confidence data for June is due at 0900 GMT later in the day, followed by an early reading on German inflation at 1200 GMT.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will speak at a panel discussion at the annual ECB forum on central banking at 1230 GMT.

The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by raising interest rates in July for the first time in a decade to cool accelerating inflation, though economists are divided on the magnitude of any such hike.

Among stocks, Europe's real estate sector and automobiles led declines with 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Miners slipped 1.6%, as a recent rally in metal prices on hopes of resurgent demand from China faded.

Just Eat Takeaway.com slumped 17.0%, after Berenberg initiated its coverage on the Europe's biggest online meals ordering company's stock with a "Sell" rating.

H&M gained 5.0% after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a forecast-beating 33% increase in quarterly profit, as shoppers flocked to its stores in the aftermath of the pandemic. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.23% 0.65438 Delayed Quote.2.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.1584 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.739115 Delayed Quote.5.46%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5.37% 128.32 Delayed Quote.-31.64%
IBEX 35 -1.11% 8225.3 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.01204 Delayed Quote.2.14%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -18.95% 14.676 Real-time Quote.-62.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.83% 946.77 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 0.951864 Delayed Quote.7.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.89% 52 Delayed Quote.-29.14%
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
04:37aEuropean stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer
RE
02:31aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
06/27Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions
RE
06/27Just Eat Takeaway.com to Raise Restaurant Commission Rates in Europe
MT
06/27Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions by 1%
RE
06/20European food delivery firms face forecast cuts as inflation surges, says J.P. Morgan
RE
06/20JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/17PUMP / DUMP #35 : This week's gainers and losers
06/17JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating
MD
06/14UK Government Names Just Eat CEO Cost of Living Business Czar
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 960 M 6 273 M 6 273 M
Net income 2022 -802 M -844 M -844 M
Net Debt 2022 1 518 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 893 M 4 098 M 4 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,11 €
Average target price 53,35 €
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jambu Palaniappan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-62.64%4 098
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.92%444 931
PROSUS N.V.-17.83%90 324
NETFLIX, INC.-70.19%79 792
AIRBNB, INC.-41.42%62 074
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-47.34%43 358