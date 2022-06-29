European stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* STOXX 600 on pace for worst quarter since March 2020
* Stronger-than-expected results lift H&M shares
* Just Eat Takeaway bottoms STOXX 600 on bearish brokerage
report
June 29 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, as
fears about a global recession overshadowed recent optimism
about China reopening after months-long lockdowns, with
investors looking ahead to a meeting of major central bank heads
for clues on policy outlook.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9%,
snapping a three-day rally following a dour Wall Street session
overnight on weak U.S. consumer confidence data.
Spain's blue-chip index IBEX fell 1.3%, as
preliminary data showed Spanish 12-month inflation accelerated
to a higher-than-expected 10.2% in June, the first time since
April 1985, from 8.7% in the previous month.
"The market is still panicking about inflation and growth
weakening and as a result of that every bounce is short lived,"
said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading
platform IG.
"You have got poor data across the board, everything still
says that people are in that sort of offloading phase for risk
assets. So these short rallies catch a few people out and then
turn around again."
The STOXX 600 has shed more than 15% this year and set for
its worst quarter since the COVID-19 led carnage in 2020, as
uncertainty about Russia-Ukraine war, soaring price pressures
and central bank policy moves to tame it dampen risk appetite.
Eurozone's consumer confidence data for June is due at 0900
GMT later in the day, followed by an early reading on German
inflation at 1200 GMT.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor
Andrew Bailey will speak at a panel discussion at the annual ECB
forum on central banking at 1230 GMT.
The ECB is widely expected to follow its global peers by
raising interest rates in July for the first time in a decade to
cool accelerating inflation, though economists are divided on
the magnitude of any such hike.
Among stocks, Europe's real estate sector and
automobiles led declines with 2.5% and 2.1%,
respectively.
Miners slipped 1.6%, as a recent rally in metal
prices on hopes of resurgent demand from China faded.
Just Eat Takeaway.com slumped 17.0%, after
Berenberg initiated its coverage on the Europe's biggest online
meals ordering company's stock with a "Sell" rating.
H&M gained 5.0% after the world's second-biggest
fashion retailer reported a forecast-beating 33% increase in
quarterly profit, as shoppers flocked to its stores in the
aftermath of the pandemic.
