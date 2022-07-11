Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:07 2022-07-11 am EDT
16.08 EUR   +1.11%
04:38aFTSE 100 down as China COVID worries weigh on miners
RE
02:43aUK's Domino's Pizza Group appoints Just Eat's Jamieson as CFO
RE
02:26aDomino's Pizza Group Names New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 down as China COVID worries weigh on miners

07/11/2022 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Weak metal prices hit mining stocks

* Wizz Air drops on plans to cut aircraft usage

* FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 0.6%

July 11 (Reuters) - UK stocks fell on Monday as worries about fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and the energy crisis in Europe hurt sentiment, with investors awaiting earnings reports for clues on corporate health.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1% and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index slid 0.6% after marking weekly gains on Friday.

Mining majors dragged the FTSE 100 lower, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore down between 2.7% and 3.2% as metal prices fell on news multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, denting the outlook for demand from the top metals consumer.

While the severe cost-of-living crisis and political uncertainty darkens the outlook for Britain's economy, the FTSE 100 has outperformed its global peers this year due to its exposure to commodity companies, stable defensive sectors and a weakening pound.

The exporter-heavy index is down 3.5% so far this year, however, the FTSE midcap index has shed more than 20%.

"Monthly GDP growth and industrial production data are due to be released in the UK on Wednesday and will likely confirm that the worsening of the economy is already on course, as BoE Governor Andrew Bailey already flagged," Unicredit analysts said in a note.

"Bad news on the domestic macro front may drag GBP-USD lower again, making it difficult to hold the 1.20 handle."

Sterling hit a two-year low at 1.19 per dollar last week on growing worries of a sharp economic downturn and in anticipation of the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The contest to replace Johnson gathered pace on Sunday as five more candidates declared their intention to run, with many pledging lower taxes and a clean start.

Meanwhile, European markets remained on edge after the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany started annual maintenance on Monday amid worries the shut-down might be extended due to war in Ukraine.

Wizz Air fell 4% after the Hungarian budget airline said it may reduce its aircraft usage in peak summer period to hedge for labour shortages and strikes at European airports.

British franchisee of pizza chain Domino's Pizza Group rose 1.5% after it appointed Edward Jamieson, an executive at food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway, as its new finance chief. Deutsche Bank started coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -2.75% 1083 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.1969 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.33% 8.024 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 0.69% 290.4 Delayed Quote.-37.14%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. -1.03% 401.35 Delayed Quote.-28.88%
FTSE 100 -0.80% 7138.86 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.48% 18822.53 Delayed Quote.-19.61%
GLENCORE PLC -2.03% 422.75 Delayed Quote.15.04%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 1.11% 16.078 Real-time Quote.-67.19%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.42% 9.366 Delayed Quote.-29.92%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.36% 0.835471 Delayed Quote.12.49%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -3.91% 1786 Delayed Quote.-55.62%
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
04:38aFTSE 100 down as China COVID worries weigh on miners
RE
02:43aUK's Domino's Pizza Group appoints Just Eat's Jamieson as CFO
RE
02:26aDomino's Pizza Group Names New CFO
MT
07/06Wall Street ends up as investors absorb Fed minutes
RE
07/06Wall Street broadly flat as markets await Fed minutes
RE
07/06Wall Street slips ahead of Fed meeting minutes
RE
07/06Grubhub gets Amazon investment; Prime members to get fee-free food
RE
07/06Wall Street retreats ahead of Fed minutes
RE
07/06Doordash's Wolt says not involved in EU antitrust raids
RE
07/06European Commission conducts inspection at Delivery Hero
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 908 M 6 013 M 6 013 M
Net income 2022 -790 M -804 M -804 M
Net Debt 2022 1 586 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 418 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,90 €
Average target price 46,96 €
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jambu Palaniappan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-67.19%3 479
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.81%428 914
PROSUS N.V.-8.06%97 431
NETFLIX, INC.-68.96%83 068
AIRBNB, INC.-41.53%61 960
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.72%43 868