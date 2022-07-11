FTSE 100 down as China COVID worries weigh on miners

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Weak metal prices hit mining stocks
* Wizz Air drops on plans to cut aircraft usage
* FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 0.6%
July 11 (Reuters) - UK stocks fell on Monday as worries
about fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and the energy crisis in
Europe hurt sentiment, with investors awaiting earnings reports
for clues on corporate health.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1% and the domestically
focussed FTSE 250 index slid 0.6% after marking weekly
gains on Friday.
Mining majors dragged the FTSE 100 lower, with Anglo
American, Antofagasta and Glencore
down between 2.7% and 3.2% as metal prices fell on news multiple
Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, denting the
outlook for demand from the top metals consumer.
While the severe cost-of-living crisis and political
uncertainty darkens the outlook for Britain's economy, the FTSE
100 has outperformed its global peers this year due to its
exposure to commodity companies, stable defensive sectors and a
weakening pound.
The exporter-heavy index is down 3.5% so far this year,
however, the FTSE midcap index has shed more than 20%.
"Monthly GDP growth and industrial production data are due
to be released in the UK on Wednesday and will likely confirm
that the worsening of the economy is already on course, as BoE
Governor Andrew Bailey already flagged," Unicredit analysts said
in a note.
"Bad news on the domestic macro front may drag GBP-USD lower
again, making it difficult to hold the 1.20 handle."
Sterling hit a two-year low at 1.19 per dollar last week on
growing worries of a sharp economic downturn and in anticipation
of the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The contest to replace Johnson gathered pace on Sunday as
five more candidates declared their intention to run, with many
pledging lower taxes and a clean start.
Meanwhile, European markets remained on edge after the
biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany started
annual maintenance on Monday amid worries the shut-down might be
extended due to war in Ukraine.
Wizz Air fell 4% after the Hungarian budget airline
said it may reduce its aircraft usage in peak summer period to
hedge for labour shortages and strikes at European airports.
British franchisee of pizza chain Domino's Pizza Group
rose 1.5% after it appointed Edward Jamieson, an
executive at food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway, as
its new finance chief. Deutsche Bank started coverage of the
stock with a "buy" rating.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Arun Koyyur)