Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero were down 5.6%, 4.6% and 4.1% respectively.

"We see a potentially significant gross profit impact for Deliveroo if European gig economy workers are to be treated as employees rather than contractors", analysts at Citi wrote in a note about how the new regulation could impact the sector.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)