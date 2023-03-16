Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:37:52 2023-03-16 pm EDT
18.44 EUR   +2.51%
06:59pGrubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates cannot arbitrate diners' claims over high prices
RE
05:14aDeliveroo forecasts earnings growth after positive end to 2022
RE
03/13Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Amsterdam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates cannot arbitrate diners' claims over high prices

03/16/2023 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Grubhub delivery person rides in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday said Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates cannot force diners who have used their platforms into binding arbitration over claims they conspired to drive up prices for restaurant meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit accused the meal delivery companies of entering illegal agreements that prevented restaurants using their platforms from selling meals directly to consumers at lower prices.

Diners said this forced them to pay artificially high prices for meals they ordered elsewhere.

In response, the companies said that by accepting the terms of use for their platforms, diners agreed to arbitrate their claims individually and not pursue a class action in court.

But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said it would be "unconscionable" to enforce the defendants' "infinite" arbitration clauses, so named because their terms would require arbitration of any disputes regardless of subject matter.

The diners' claims "are based solely on purchases made directly from restaurants or from non-defendant meal-delivery platforms," Kaplan wrote. "The fact that [they] at some time used some of the defendants' platforms is purely coincidental."

Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates and their respective lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the diners did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Last March, Kaplan refused to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it was reasonable to infer that requiring restaurants to accept the delivery services' "no-price competition clauses" forced them to raise prices regardless of where diners ordered meals.

His decision on Thursday means the case stays in federal court.

The lawsuit seeks triple and other damages for dine-in and delivery customers in the United States since April 2016.

Grubhub is owned by Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com, while Uber Eats and Postmates are owned by Uber Technologies Inc.

The business practices of delivery companies faced increased scrutiny after the pandemic forced tens of thousands of restaurants to close or temporarily shut their dining rooms.

The case is Davitashvili et al v Grubhub Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-03000.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 2.51% 18.444 Real-time Quote.-8.90%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2.38% 32.73 Delayed Quote.29.28%
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
06:59pGrubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates cannot arbitrate diners' claims over high prices
RE
05:14aDeliveroo forecasts earnings growth after positive end to 2022
RE
03/13Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Amsterdam
PU
03/10JUST EAT PENCE : Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/08Jefferies cuts John Wood to 'hold' from 'buy'
AN
03/08JUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/03JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03Citigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE
AN
03/02JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/02Numis cuts BT to 'sell'; Citigroup cuts Babcock
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 826 M 6 185 M 6 185 M
Net income 2023 -493 M -523 M -523 M
Net Debt 2023 378 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,49x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 057 M 4 307 M 4 307 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,44 €
Average target price 33,64 €
Spread / Average Target 82,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-8.90%4 170
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.17%412 882
NETFLIX, INC.3.02%135 292
PROSUS N.V.0.05%87 229
AIRBNB, INC.32.84%71 706
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.28%64 257