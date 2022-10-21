Advanced search
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39 2022-10-21 am EDT
15.32 EUR   -2.92%
04:46pJUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:40aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AI
03:19aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
JUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating

10/21/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 680 M 5 570 M 5 570 M
Net income 2022 -2 122 M -2 082 M -2 082 M
Net Debt 2022 1 678 M 1 646 M 1 646 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 308 M 3 244 M 3 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 16 736
Free-Float 93,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,78 €
Average target price 32,51 €
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-67.45%3 349
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.12%278 908
NETFLIX, INC.-55.49%119 252
AIRBNB, INC.-29.73%74 821
PROSUS N.V.-31.05%67 939
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.53%55 180