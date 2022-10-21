Advanced search
Summary
TKWY
NL0012015705
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
(TKWY)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
11:39 2022-10-21 am EDT
15.32
EUR
-2.92%
04:46p
JUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:40a
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AI
03:19a
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
JUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
10/21/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
5 680 M
5 570 M
5 570 M
Net income 2022
-2 122 M
-2 082 M
-2 082 M
Net Debt 2022
1 678 M
1 646 M
1 646 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,41x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 308 M
3 244 M
3 244 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,88x
EV / Sales 2023
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
16 736
Free-Float
93,8%
More Financials
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
15,78 €
Average target price
32,51 €
Spread / Average Target
106%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink
Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig
Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
-67.45%
3 349
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-49.12%
278 908
NETFLIX, INC.
-55.49%
119 252
AIRBNB, INC.
-29.73%
74 821
PROSUS N.V.
-31.05%
67 939
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-33.53%
55 180
More Results
