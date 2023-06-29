Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 692,000 connected partners, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves. The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Sector Internet Services