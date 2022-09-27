Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38 2022-09-27 am EDT
16.02 EUR   +11.73%
02:38pJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:26pEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak Tuesday Despite Early Global Rally
MT
09:41aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Just Eat Takeaway.com to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in the second half of this year
PU
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

09/27/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:38pJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:26pEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak Tuesday Despite Early Global Rally
MT
09:41aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Just Eat Takeaway.com to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in the se..
PU
08:48aJust Eat Takeaway.com Forecasts Swing to Positive EBITDA in Second Half; Shares Rise 7%
MT
08:29aJust Eat Takeaway expects underlying profit in second half of year
RE
09/12Online food delivery business Skip The Dishes lays off approximately 350 employees
AQ
09/08JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/06Berenberg Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com to Hold from Sell
MT
09/06JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Berenberg from Sell to Neutral
MD
08/26JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 5 727 M 5 525 M 5 525 M
Net income 2022 -1 944 M -1 875 M -1 875 M
Net Debt 2022 1 628 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 061 M 2 938 M 2 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 16 736
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,34 €
Average target price 35,96 €
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-70.41%2 953
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.00%340 120
NETFLIX, INC.-62.81%99 645
PROSUS N.V.-24.63%73 574
AIRBNB, INC.-38.00%66 015
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-35.87%53 240