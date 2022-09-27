JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Education
Fintechs
Let's all cycle!
Ageing Population
Luxury
Artificial Intelligence
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Europe's family businesses
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
Smart City
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
News
Summary
TKWY
NL0012015705
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
(TKWY)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
11:38 2022-09-27 am EDT
16.02
EUR
+11.73%
02:38p
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:26p
European Stocks Extend Losing Streak Tuesday Despite Early Global Rally
MT
09:41a
Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Just Eat Takeaway.com to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in the second half of this year
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
09/27/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:38p
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12:26p
European Stocks Extend Losing Streak Tuesday Despite Early Global Rally
MT
09:41a
Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Just Eat Takeaway.com to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in the se..
PU
08:48a
Just Eat Takeaway.com Forecasts Swing to Positive EBITDA in Second Half; Shares Rise 7%
MT
08:29a
Just Eat Takeaway expects underlying profit in second half of year
RE
09/12
Online food delivery business Skip The Dishes lays off approximately 350 employees
AQ
09/08
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/06
Berenberg Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com to Hold from Sell
MT
09/06
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Berenberg from Sell to Neutral
MD
08/26
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:38p
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/08
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/06
Berenberg Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com to Hold from Sell
MT
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
5 727 M
5 525 M
5 525 M
Net income 2022
-1 944 M
-1 875 M
-1 875 M
Net Debt 2022
1 628 M
1 570 M
1 570 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,11x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 061 M
2 938 M
2 953 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,82x
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
16 736
Free-Float
92,0%
More Financials
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
14,34 €
Average target price
35,96 €
Spread / Average Target
151%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink
Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig
Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
-70.41%
2 953
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-38.00%
340 120
NETFLIX, INC.
-62.81%
99 645
PROSUS N.V.
-24.63%
73 574
AIRBNB, INC.
-38.00%
66 015
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-35.87%
53 240
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave