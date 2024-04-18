Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 699,000 connected partners, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves. The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in North America (Canada and the United States), Northern Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands), the United Kingdom and Ireland, Southern Europe (Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy and Spain), Australia and New Zealand.

Sector Internet Services