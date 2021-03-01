Log in
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Summary 
Summary

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank

03/01/2021 | 06:20am EST
Deutsche Bank increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is unchanged at GBX 10500.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 389 M 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net income 2020 -107 M -129 M -129 M
Net cash 2020 267 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 887 M 14 382 M 14 315 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 423
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 122,55 €
Last Close Price 79,88 €
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-13.55%14 382
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.46%813 386
NETFLIX, INC.-0.35%238 654
PROSUS N.V.10.98%191 764
AIRBNB, INC.40.57%123 652
NASPERS LIMITED16.51%97 489
