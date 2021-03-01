Log in
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
TKWY
NL0012015705
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
(TKWY)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
03/01 07:20:58 am
80.92
EUR
+1.30%
06:42a
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N
: Deutsche Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway to Buy From Hold, Affirms PT
MT
06:20a
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM
: Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
02/25
UBER TECHNOLOGIES
: Food-Delivery Companies Face Fine in Italy Over Riders' Working Conditions -- 2nd Update
DJ
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
03/01/2021 | 06:20am EST
Deutsche Bank increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is unchanged at GBX 10500.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
2 389 M
2 877 M
2 877 M
Net income 2020
-107 M
-129 M
-129 M
Net cash 2020
267 M
322 M
322 M
P/E ratio 2020
-61,9x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
11 887 M
14 382 M
14 315 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,86x
EV / Sales 2021
3,36x
Nbr of Employees
5 423
Free-Float
79,4%
More Financials
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
122,55 €
Last Close Price
79,88 €
Spread / Highest target
95,3%
Spread / Average Target
53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,61%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Jitse Groen
Chief Executive Officer
Brent Wissink
Chief Financial Officer
Adrianus Nühn
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig
Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
-13.55%
14 382
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
17.46%
813 386
NETFLIX, INC.
-0.35%
238 654
PROSUS N.V.
10.98%
191 764
AIRBNB, INC.
40.57%
123 652
NASPERS LIMITED
16.51%
97 489
More Results
