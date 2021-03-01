JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2 389 M 2 877 M 2 877 M Net income 2020 -107 M -129 M -129 M Net cash 2020 267 M 322 M 322 M P/E ratio 2020 -61,9x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 11 887 M 14 382 M 14 315 M EV / Sales 2020 4,86x EV / Sales 2021 3,36x Nbr of Employees 5 423 Free-Float 79,4% Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 122,55 € Last Close Price 79,88 € Spread / Highest target 95,3% Spread / Average Target 53,4% Spread / Lowest Target -8,61% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -13.55% 14 382 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.46% 813 386 NETFLIX, INC. -0.35% 238 654 PROSUS N.V. 10.98% 191 764 AIRBNB, INC. 40.57% 123 652 NASPERS LIMITED 16.51% 97 489