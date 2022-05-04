Just Eat Takeaway chairman and COO step down hours before AGM

* Shares down 45% this year, more than 70% since Oct. 2020
* CEO Groen has promised to dispose or partner Grubhhub
* Chairman Nuehn's reappointment had been opposed by some
* COO Gerbig under misconduct investigation
AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
said on Wednesday two of its most senior leaders were
to step down, just hours before Europe's largest online meal
delivery company was due to face off with unhappy shareholders
at its annual meeting.
Supervisory Chairman Adriaan Nuehn, whose position had been
under pressure, will not seek reappointment, the company said.
Separately, it said longtime Chief Operating Officer Joerg
Gerbig was under investigation for "possible personal misconduct
at a company event", and would be leaving the management board
"at least" until it is concluded.
Items approving both men's reappointment were withdrawn from
the agenda of the meeting, set for 1200 GMT in Amsterdam.
"It is clear that shareholders have concerns about the
challenges the company is facing," Nuehn said in a statement.
"Not seeking re-election is, I believe, the best decision I can
take with regard to serving the interests of the company and its
stakeholders, including its shareholders."
The company's vice chair Corinne Vigreux, a co-founder of
Dutch electronics group TomTom, will assume the duties
of chairwoman while it seeks a formal replacement.
In a second announcement, the company said its supervisory
board had recently been informed of a formal complaint regarding
Joerg Gerbig "relating to possible personal misconduct at a
company event".
"The company has initiated an investigation into the
allegations... and will engage an external expert to conduct
(it)." It added: "No conclusions have been drawn."
Gerbig, who had not been subject to the shareholder
criticism levelled recently at some other executives, was said
to be cooperating with the investigation. He could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Executive behaviour and treatment of employees have been
under scrutiny over the past few years, prompting a string of
high-profile boardroom departures.
The company said Gerbig's term would end at the closing of
Wednesday's AGM, adding that it was possible he could be put up
for re-election if allegations against him proved unfounded.
SHAREHOLDER PRESSURE
Takeaway, once a stock market darling, saw orders fall in
the first quarter as the boom in online food ordering faded
along with the COVID-19 pandemic in many of its key markets.
In addition, the company's boards and Chief Executive Jitse
Groen have been criticised for the ill-timed purchase of
Grubhub, the U.S. business Takeaway bought for $7.3 billion in
June 2021.
At a first-quarter trading update last month, Groen conceded
he would have to sell or set up a partnership with the company,
which faces competition from the likes of Doordash and Uber
Eats.
In addition, Grubhub's profitability and valuation have been
damaged by fee caps on the commissions it is allowed to charge
restaurants in key markets such as New York.
Takeaway's shares, down 45% in the year to date, fell 2% to
25.93 euros ($27.25) in early trading.
Cat Rock, the company's second-largest shareholder after
founder Groen with a 6.88% stake, published an open letter on
April 25 urging shareholders to vote against the reappointment
of Chief Financial Officer Brent Wissink and the company's
supervisory board.
That call received some support from other investors,
including hedge fund Lucerne Capital Management.
While shareholder advisory body Glass Lewis did not oppose
Wissink's reappointment, it did advise against the
re-appointment of Nuehn, making his position uncertain.
Shareholder rights organization VEB said it was also
critical and would be voting against the reappointment of the
Dutch supervisory board members including Nuehn.
Organization spokesman Eric van den Hudding said Takeaway
needs independent members capable of challenging management
board decisions.
($1 = 0.9516 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jan
Harvey)