Just Eat Takeaway com N : 24-08-2020 Press release - Correction of pro-forma historical figures

Amsterdam, 24 August 2020

Correction of pro-forma historical figures

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, issues a correction for the pro-forma historical net profit figures for FY 2018, H1 2019 and FY 2019, which were published in the press release "Just Eat Takeaway.com Half Year 2020 Results" dated 12 August 2020.

The Company reported a set of pro-forma historical numbers for the sake of comparability following the Just Eat acquisition. In compiling the pro-forma numbers, certain items were unintentionally omitted, leading to incorrect disclosure of net profit for those periods. The correct historical pro-forma net profit figures for these periods are: €73 million for FY 2018, -€41 million for H1 2019 and -€302 million for FY 2019. For the avoidance of doubt, the half year 2020 actuals remain unchanged.

The corrected numbers relate to non-cash items, such as intangible asset amortisation, the impairment of the Australian business and the share of the results of our Mexican joint venture.

An updated version of the press release showing the corrected figures is placed on the corporate website of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the section 'Results and reports'.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

Investors:

Joris Wilton

Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com

+31 6 143 154 79

Media:

press@takeaway.com

For more information please visit our corporate website: https://justeattakeaway.com

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 205,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania,

1