JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Just Eat Takeaway com N : 24-08-2020 Press release - Correction of pro-forma historical figures

08/24/2020 | 02:02am EDT

Amsterdam, 24 August 2020

Correction of pro-forma historical figures

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, issues a correction for the pro-forma historical net profit figures for FY 2018, H1 2019 and FY 2019, which were published in the press release "Just Eat Takeaway.com Half Year 2020 Results" dated 12 August 2020.

The Company reported a set of pro-forma historical numbers for the sake of comparability following the Just Eat acquisition. In compiling the pro-forma numbers, certain items were unintentionally omitted, leading to incorrect disclosure of net profit for those periods. The correct historical pro-forma net profit figures for these periods are: €73 million for FY 2018, -€41 million for H1 2019 and -€302 million for FY 2019. For the avoidance of doubt, the half year 2020 actuals remain unchanged.

The corrected numbers relate to non-cash items, such as intangible asset amortisation, the impairment of the Australian business and the share of the results of our Mexican joint venture.

An updated version of the press release showing the corrected figures is placed on the corporate website of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the section 'Results and reports'.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Jitse Groen, CEO

Brent Wissink, CFO

Joerg Gerbig, COO

Investors:

Joris Wilton

  1. Joris.Wilton@takeaway.com
  1. +31 6 143 154 79

Media:

  1. press@takeaway.com

For more information please visit our corporate website: https://justeattakeaway.com

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 205,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania,

1

Disclaimer

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:01:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 230 M 2 631 M 2 631 M
Net income 2020 -16,9 M -20,0 M -20,0 M
Net cash 2020 328 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2020 -214x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 691 M 17 306 M 17 332 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 423
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.20.17%17 306
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED37.91%635 211
NETFLIX, INC.52.15%217 116
PROSUS N.V.21.33%154 818
NASPERS LIMITED32.36%75 827
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.67%54 033
