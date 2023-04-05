Just Eat Takeaway com N : AGM Euronext Power of Attorney

POWER OF ATTORNEY for the Annual General Meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (the "Company") to be held on Wednesday 17 May 2023 (the "AGM 2023"). Important note: This power of attorney should only be used by shareholders registered as such in the Company's share register or a shareholder holding its shares through Euroclear. Holders of a Crest Depository Receipt ("CDI") should notuse this power of attorney to vote in respect of their CDIs. Rather, holders of CDIs at the Record Date1 may give their voting instruction through Equiniti Limited. Direct holders of CDIs will receive information, including a voting instruction card. If on the Record Date you hold CDIs through a bank, broker or custodian, you should contact your bank, broker or custodian directly to understand how you can vote. The undersigned: Name Address Postal code and city Country Number of shares held in the Company on the Record Date (hereinafter the "Shareholder"), has instructed his or her intermediary on the registration of the AGM 2023 for the number of shares set forth above, and

hereby grants a power of attorney to ( tick appropriate box ):

): Civil-law notary Bianca Geuze-Draaijer (or her substitute) from Quist Geuze Meijeren The following person: Name

Address

Postal code and city

Country

1 The Record Date is 19 April 2023, after processing of all settlements of that day. Page: 1 of 3

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM 2023 and to vote on the shares in respect of the items on the AGM 2023 agenda, in the manner as set forth below (for a valid vote, only mark one box per voting item). If the below table does not contain an indication of the direction to vote in respect of any voting agenda items, the attorney will vote "For" on the respective agenda item. Agenda item (voting items only) For Against Abstain 2b. Advisory vote on Remuneration report 2022 ☐ ☐ ☐ 2c. Adoption of the annual accounts 2022 ☐ ☐ ☐ 3. Amendment of the remuneration policy of the Management ☐ ☐ ☐ Board 4a. Discharge of members of the Management Board from liability ☐ ☐ ☐ for their responsibilities in the financial year 2022 4b. Discharge of members of the Supervisory Board from liability ☐ ☐ ☐ for their responsibilities in the financial year 2022 5a. Reappointment of Mr. Jitse Groen as Chief Executive Officer ☐ ☐ ☐ and member of the Management Board 5b. Reappointment of Mr. Brent Wissink as Chief Financial Officer ☐ ☐ ☐ and member of the Management Board 5c. Reappointment of Mr. Jörg Gerbig as member of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Management Board 5d. Reappointment of Mr. Andrew Kenny as member of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Management Board 6a. Reappointment of Mr. Dick Boer as chair of the Supervisory ☐ ☐ ☐ Board 6b. Reappointment of Ms. Corinne Vigreux as vice-chair of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Supervisory Board 6c. Reappointment of Mr. Lloyd Frink as member of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Supervisory Board 6d. Reappointment of Mr. Jambu Palaniappan as member of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Supervisory Board 6e. Reappointment of Ms. Mieke De Schepper as member of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Supervisory Board 6f. Reappointment of Mr. Ron Teerlink as member of the ☐ ☐ ☐ Supervisory Board Page: 2 of 3