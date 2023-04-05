Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:06:18 2023-04-05 am EDT
16.20 EUR   -1.38%
02:41aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Agenda and explanatory notes AGM 2023
PU
02:41aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : AGM Euronext Power of Attorney
PU
03/21JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : AGM Euronext Power of Attorney

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POWER OF ATTORNEY

for the Annual General Meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (the "Company") to be held on Wednesday

17 May 2023 (the "AGM 2023").

Important note:

This power of attorney should only be used by shareholders registered as such in the Company's share register or a shareholder holding its shares through Euroclear.

Holders of a Crest Depository Receipt ("CDI") should notuse this power of attorney to vote in respect of their CDIs. Rather, holders of CDIs at the Record Date1 may give their voting instruction through Equiniti Limited. Direct holders of CDIs will receive information, including a voting instruction card. If on the Record Date you hold CDIs through a bank, broker or custodian, you should contact your bank, broker or custodian directly to understand how you can vote.

The undersigned:

Name

Address

Postal code and city

Country

Number of shares held in the

Company on the Record Date

(hereinafter the "Shareholder"),

  • has instructed his or her intermediary on the registration of the AGM 2023 for the number of shares set forth above, and
  • hereby grants a power of attorney to (tick appropriate box):
    • Civil-lawnotary Bianca Geuze-Draaijer (or her substitute) from Quist Geuze Meijeren
    • The following person: Name
      Address
      Postal code and city
      Country

1 The Record Date is 19 April 2023, after processing of all settlements of that day.

Page: 1 of 3

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM 2023 and to vote on the shares in respect of the items on the AGM 2023 agenda, in the manner as set forth below (for a valid vote, only mark one box per voting item). If the below table does not contain an indication of the direction to vote in respect of any voting agenda items, the attorney will vote "For" on the respective agenda item.

Agenda item (voting items only)

For

Against

Abstain

2b.

Advisory vote on Remuneration report 2022

2c.

Adoption of the annual accounts 2022

3.

Amendment of the remuneration policy of the Management

Board

4a.

Discharge of members of the Management Board from liability

for their responsibilities in the financial year 2022

4b.

Discharge of members of the Supervisory Board from liability

for their responsibilities in the financial year 2022

5a.

Reappointment of Mr. Jitse Groen as Chief Executive Officer

and member of the Management Board

5b.

Reappointment of Mr. Brent Wissink as Chief Financial Officer

and member of the Management Board

5c.

Reappointment of Mr. Jörg Gerbig as member of the

Management Board

5d.

Reappointment of Mr. Andrew Kenny as member of the

Management Board

6a.

Reappointment of Mr. Dick Boer as chair of the Supervisory

Board

6b.

Reappointment of Ms. Corinne Vigreux as vice-chair of the

Supervisory Board

6c.

Reappointment of Mr. Lloyd Frink as member of the

Supervisory Board

6d.

Reappointment of Mr. Jambu Palaniappan as member of the

Supervisory Board

6e.

Reappointment of Ms. Mieke De Schepper as member of the

Supervisory Board

6f.

Reappointment of Mr. Ron Teerlink as member of the

Supervisory Board

Page: 2 of 3

Agenda item (voting items only)

For

Against

Abstain

6g.

Appointment of Ms. Abbe Luersman as member of the

Supervisory Board

6h.

Appointment of Ms. Angela Noon as member of the

Supervisory Board

7.

Appointment external auditor for the financial years 2024,

2025, 2026

8.a

Authorisation of the Management Board to issue shares for

general purposes and in connection with incentive plans

8.b

Authorisation of the Management Board to issue shares in

connection with Amazon

9.a

Delegation of the right to exclude or limit pre-emptive rights in

relation to the issue of shares for general purposes and in

connection with incentive plans

9.b

Delegation of the right to exclude or limit pre-emptive rights in

relation to the issue of shares in connection with Amazon

10.

Authorisation of the Management Board to repurchase shares

The aggregate voting results based on the instructions given to the notary may be shared with the Company prior to the AGM 2023.

This power of attorney is governed by Dutch law.

Signature

Place

Date

This power of attorney, together with the confirmation of entitlement from the intermediary confirming the number of shares held at the Record Date, must be received by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for the attention of Corporate Broking (HQ7212), Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam or, if sent in pdf-form electronically at the e-mail address ava@nl.abnamro.com, no later than 10 May 2023, before, 17:00 CET.

You can only revoke this power of attorney in writing, in which case your revocation must be received by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., no later than 10 May 2023, before 17:00 CET.

Page: 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:41aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Agenda and explanatory notes AGM 2023
PU
02:41aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : AGM Euronext Power of Attorney
PU
03/21JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/21Just Eat Takeaway.com to Switch to Gig Worker Model in UK
MT
03/21Just Eat Takeaway to cut 1,700 delivery workers amid takeaway slowdown
AN
03/21Just Eat Takeaway to move to self employed model for couriers in Britain
RE
03/17Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/16Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates cannot arbitrate diners' claims over high prices
RE
03/16Deliveroo forecasts earnings growth after positive end to 2022
RE
03/13Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Amsterdam
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 812 M 6 369 M 6 369 M
Net income 2023 -490 M -537 M -537 M
Net Debt 2023 378 M 414 M 414 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 613 M 3 960 M 3 960 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,43 €
Average target price 33,64 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-16.83%3 960
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED16.23%464 879
NETFLIX, INC.17.59%155 105
PROSUS N.V.10.66%99 459
AIRBNB, INC.42.06%76 681
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.93%63 356
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer