    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38 2022-08-19 am EDT
20.96 EUR   +25.75%
04:14pJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : BlackRock, Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
12:40pEuropean Shares Close Lower; FTSE 100 Edges Up on Surprise Retail Growth
MT
12:03pPUMP / DUMP #42 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock, Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

08/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Back BlackRock, Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction18 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
  • Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares6.136.525,00 Number of voting rights7.795.543,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.528.693,00 Number of voting rights1.543.566,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares12.901,00 Number of voting rights158.394,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares49.359,00 Number of voting rights70.258,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,59 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,85 % Indirectly potential0,74 %
Stemrecht Total holding4,45 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,63 % Indirectly potential0,82 %

Date last update: 19 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 755 M 5 778 M 5 778 M
Net income 2022 -1 815 M -1 822 M -1 822 M
Net Debt 2022 1 690 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 473 M 4 491 M 4 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 16 736
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 16,66 €
Average target price 36,72 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-65.62%3 606
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.57%380 134
NETFLIX, INC.-59.30%109 028
PROSUS N.V.-13.37%89 716
AIRBNB, INC.-27.16%77 552
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.09%59 695