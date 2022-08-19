Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock, Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock, Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 18 aug 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock, Inc.
Issuing institution Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 08142836
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.136.525,00
Number of voting rights7.795.543,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.528.693,00
Number of voting rights1.543.566,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Certificaat van aandeel
Number of shares12.901,00
Number of voting rights158.394,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference
Number of shares49.359,00
Number of voting rights70.258,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding3,59 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,85 %
Indirectly potential0,74 %
Stemrecht
Total holding4,45 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,63 %
Indirectly potential0,82 %
Date last update: 19 August 2022
Share information
Sales 2022
5 755 M
5 778 M
5 778 M
Net income 2022
-1 815 M
-1 822 M
-1 822 M
Net Debt 2022
1 690 M
1 697 M
1 697 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,36x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 473 M
4 491 M
4 491 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,07x
EV / Sales 2023
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
16 736
Free-Float
92,0%
