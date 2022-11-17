Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 16 nov 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 08142836
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares2.521.213,00
Number of voting rights2.547.716,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares4.683.103,00
Number of voting rights6.208.558,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference
Number of shares117.803,00
Number of voting rights203.958,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel
Number of shares6.529,00
Number of voting rights223.504,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding3,39 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,17 %
Indirectly potential1,22 %
Stemrecht
Total holding4,25 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,87 %
Indirectly potential1,38 %
Date last update: 17 November 2022
Share information
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
21,44 €
Average target price
32,42 €
Spread / Average Target
51,2%
