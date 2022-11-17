Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-11-17 am EST
21.44 EUR   -1.47%
05:39pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04:59aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:41aJust Eat Takeaway.com Starts Partnership With Grocery Service Getir
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

11/17/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction16 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares2.521.213,00 Number of voting rights2.547.716,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares4.683.103,00 Number of voting rights6.208.558,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares117.803,00 Number of voting rights203.958,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares6.529,00 Number of voting rights223.504,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,39 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,17 % Indirectly potential1,22 %
Stemrecht Total holding4,25 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,87 % Indirectly potential1,38 %

Date last update: 17 November 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
05:39pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04:59aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:41aJust Eat Takeaway.com Starts Partnership With Grocery Service Getir
MT
02:31aMeals company Takeaway, grocery delivery firm Getir in European partnership
RE
11/15Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/11Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/11UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/10Domino's delivers strong results as eats up larger slice of market
AN
11/08Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Announces Resignation of Mr. David Fisher as Member of Super..
CI
11/07JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 666 M 5 849 M 5 849 M
Net income 2022 -2 507 M -2 588 M -2 588 M
Net Debt 2022 1 716 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 630 M 4 780 M 4 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 16 736
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 21,44 €
Average target price 32,42 €
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-55.11%4 889
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.55%354 153
NETFLIX, INC.-49.20%136 185
PROSUS N.V.-18.97%83 206
AIRBNB, INC.-37.28%66 123
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.36%59 912