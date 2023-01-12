Advanced search
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:15 2023-01-12 am EST
23.83 EUR   +1.51%
Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
01/11JUST EAT PENCE : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/11JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

01/12/2023
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares125.364,00 Number of voting rights212.750,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.749.520,00 Number of voting rights9.132.161,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights220.557,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares692.276,00 Number of voting rights719.214,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,97 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,59 % Indirectly potential0,38 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,76 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,23 % Indirectly potential0,53 %

Date last update: 12 January 2023

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 20:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
