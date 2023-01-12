Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 11 jan 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 08142836
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares125.364,00
Number of voting rights212.750,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares7.749.520,00
Number of voting rights9.132.161,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights220.557,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares692.276,00
Number of voting rights719.214,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,97 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,59 %
Indirectly potential0,38 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding4,76 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,23 %
Indirectly potential0,53 %
Date last update: 12 January 2023
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 20:19:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Sales 2022
5 657 M
6 119 M
6 119 M
Net income 2022
-2 507 M
-2 711 M
-2 711 M
Net Debt 2022
768 M
831 M
831 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,79x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
5 146 M
5 567 M
5 567 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,05x
EV / Sales 2023
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
16 736
Free-Float
93,8%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
23,48 €
Average target price
33,10 €
Spread / Average Target
41,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.