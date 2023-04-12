Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:14 2023-04-12 am EDT
14.80 EUR   -3.19%
03:20pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/11FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.6% Lifted by Miners
DJ
04/11UK Economy Could Avoid Technical Recession in 2023, Still Stagnate
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

04/12/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights204.973,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares273.045,00 Number of voting rights422.039,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares877.794,00 Number of voting rights895.422,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.726.504,00 Number of voting rights9.335.422,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,04 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,51 % Indirectly potential0,52 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,94 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,24 % Indirectly potential0,69 %

Date last update: 12 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
03:20pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/11FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.6% Lifted by Miners
DJ
04/11UK Economy Could Avoid Technical Recession in 2023, Still Stagnate
DJ
04/11JUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/07Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/06Goldman raises Spirent to 'neutral' from 'sell'
AN
04/06JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/05Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Agenda and explanatory notes AGM 2023
PU
04/05Just Eat Takeaway Com N : AGM Euronext Power of Attorney
PU
03/21JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 806 M 6 337 M 6 337 M
Net income 2023 -490 M -535 M -535 M
Net Debt 2023 378 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 255 M 3 573 M 3 552 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,28 €
Average target price 33,64 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-22.61%3 669
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.75%454 433
NETFLIX, INC.14.69%150 621
PROSUS N.V.7.28%95 779
AIRBNB, INC.33.63%72 129
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.35%62 672
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer