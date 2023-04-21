Advanced search
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:40 2023-04-21 am EDT
15.50 EUR   -3.06%
03:30pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
07:37aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
07:36aJUST EAT PENCE : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

04/21/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.930.055,00 Number of voting rights1.956.993,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights198.587,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares301.886,00 Number of voting rights464.808,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.317.760,00 Number of voting rights7.947.400,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,89 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,87 % Indirectly potential1,01 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,80 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,61 % Indirectly potential1,19 %

Date last update: 21 April 2023

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
04:14aDeutsche Bank cuts Severn Trent to 'hold'
AN
02:58aNetwork International receives another, better offer
AN
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 5 708 M 6 267 M 6 267 M
Net income 2023 -482 M -529 M -529 M
Net Debt 2023 422 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 409 M 3 743 M 3 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,99 €
Average target price 32,17 €
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-19.04%3 858
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.89%431 202
NETFLIX, INC.10.33%144 894
PROSUS N.V.9.28%97 849
AIRBNB, INC.38.48%74 749
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.56%63 437
