Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 04 may 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 08142836
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.363.547,00
Number of voting rights7.997.434,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.598.785,00
Number of voting rights1.613.658,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares238.478,00
Number of voting rights367.583,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights187.448,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,73 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,89 %
Indirectly potential0,84 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding4,62 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,64 %
Indirectly potential0,99 %
Date last update: 05 May 2023
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
