  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  News
  Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-05-23 am EDT
16.04 EUR   +0.74%
05:44pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02:07pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 15 May – 19 May 2023
PU
05/17Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Just Eat Takeaway com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction22 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.609.977,00 Number of voting rights1.636.915,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights188.590,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.501.166,00 Number of voting rights9.136.161,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares46.592,00 Number of voting rights67.929,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,16 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,41 % Indirectly potential0,75 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,01 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,15 % Indirectly potential0,86 %

Date last update: 23 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 641 M 6 077 M 6 077 M
Net income 2023 -485 M -523 M -523 M
Net Debt 2023 423 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 529 M 3 802 M 3 802 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,04 €
Average target price 32,11 €
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-19.36%3 784
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.86%412 731
NETFLIX, INC.23.10%161 373
PROSUS N.V.5.43%92 216
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.58.39%79 273
AIRBNB, INC.28.57%69 284
