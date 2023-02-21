Just Eat Takeaway com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify Norges Bank
Issuing institution Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 08142836
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
Number of shares2.024.483,00
Number of voting rights404.896,60
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares495.593,00
Number of voting rights495.593,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
Number of shares175,00
Number of voting rights35,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares5.576.917,00
Number of voting rights5.576.917,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,00 %
Directly real2,58 %
Directly potential0,42 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,00 %
Directly real2,58 %
Directly potential0,42 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 21 February 2023
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
