Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:43 2023-02-21 am EST
20.97 EUR   -2.74%
03:23pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/10Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/02EU Parliament wants better working conditions on online platforms
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

02/21/2023 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt Number of shares2.024.483,00 Number of voting rights404.896,60 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares495.593,00 Number of voting rights495.593,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt Number of shares175,00 Number of voting rights35,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.576.917,00 Number of voting rights5.576.917,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,00 % Directly real2,58 % Directly potential0,42 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,00 % Directly real2,58 % Directly potential0,42 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 21 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
03:23pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/10Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/02EU Parliament wants better working conditions on online platforms
DP
01/27JUST EAT PENCE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01/26RBC cuts Ocado; Bernstein cuts easyJet
AN
01/23Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
RE
01/20FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% After Strong Start to Year
DJ
01/20AstraZeneca Might Potentially Lose Billions in 2023
DJ
01/20JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
01/20JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 605 M 5 981 M 5 981 M
Net income 2022 -2 779 M -2 965 M -2 965 M
Net Debt 2022 619 M 660 M 660 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 529 M 4 833 M 4 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 16 736
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,56 €
Average target price 34,77 €
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Ron Teerlink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.9.16%4 976
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.87%452 583
NETFLIX, INC.18.00%154 963
PROSUS N.V.12.92%100 797
AIRBNB, INC.53.92%83 083
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.40.60%69 346