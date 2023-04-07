Just Eat Takeaway com N : Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 06 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify Norges Bank
Issuing institution Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 08142836
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
Number of shares564.798,00
Number of voting rights112.959,60
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares705.597,00
Number of voting rights705.597,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.847.691,00
Number of voting rights3.847.691,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
Number of shares1.459.860,00
Number of voting rights291.972,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,25 %
Directly real1,80 %
Directly potential0,45 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,25 %
Directly real1,75 %
Directly potential0,50 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 07 April 2023
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:24:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
5 812 M
6 340 M
6 340 M
Net income 2023
-490 M
-535 M
-535 M
Net Debt 2023
378 M
412 M
412 M
P/E ratio 2023
-7,06x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
3 326 M
3 628 M
3 628 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
EV / Sales 2024
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
24 000
Free-Float
93,1%
