Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Norges Bank - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction13 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce08142836
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.073.017,00
|Number of voting rights3.073.017,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
|Number of shares1.117.552,00
|Number of voting rights223.510,40
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares134.112,00
|Number of voting rights134.112,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
|Number of shares907.106,00
|Number of voting rights181.421,20
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares4.429.150,00
|Number of voting rights4.429.150,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,66 %
|Directly real2,10 %
|Directly potential1,56 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,66 %
|Directly real2,01 %
|Directly potential1,64 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 14 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 19:22:02 UTC.