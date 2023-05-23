Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-05-23 am EDT
16.04 EUR   +0.74%
02:07pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 15 May – 19 May 2023
PU
05/17Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
05/17JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 15 May – 19 May 2023

05/23/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date22 may 2023 - 18:00
Statutory nameJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
TitleProgress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 15 May - 19 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 18:06:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:07pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 15 May..
PU
05/17Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
05/17JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/15Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 8 May ..
PU
05/15JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Share buyback
CO
05/12Just Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/11Amsterdam bans warehouses for delivery services in residential areas
DP
05/10Lieferando offers Mediamarkt deliveries in Berlin on a trial basis
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 641 M 6 077 M 6 077 M
Net income 2023 -485 M -523 M -523 M
Net Debt 2023 423 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 503 M 3 774 M 3 774 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,93 €
Average target price 32,11 €
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-19.36%3 784
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.86%412 731
NETFLIX, INC.23.10%161 373
PROSUS N.V.5.43%92 216
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.58.39%79 273
AIRBNB, INC.28.57%69 284
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer