Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date01 jan 2024 - 18:00
Statutory nameJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
TitleProgress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 25 December - 29 December 2023
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202401010000000001_Weekly progress on share buyback programme - week 25 Dec - 29 Dec.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 02 January 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 01 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 08:04:42 UTC.