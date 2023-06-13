Advanced search
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:42:28 2023-06-13 am EDT
12.92 EUR   +0.20%
04:36aJust Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 5 June – 9 June 2023
PU
06/06Just Eat Takeaway Com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 29 May – 2 June 2023
PU
06/05JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : Progress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 5 June – 9 June 2023

06/13/2023 | 04:36am EDT
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date12 jun 2023 - 17:59
Statutory nameJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
TitleProgress on Just Eat Takeaway.com share buyback programme 5 June - 9 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 656 M 6 082 M 6 082 M
Net income 2023 -496 M -534 M -534 M
Net Debt 2023 447 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,77x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 836 M 3 050 M 3 050 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,89 €
Average target price 31,17 €
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Brent Wissink Chief Operating Officer
A. Dick Boer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-34.71%3 050
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.60%406 536
NETFLIX, INC.42.44%186 716
PROSUS N.V.3.93%88 906
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.68.78%82 957
AIRBNB, INC.37.85%74 282
