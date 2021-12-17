Just Eat Takeaway com N : Read article

The new partnership is a significant step in Just Eat's plan to expand its grocery offer. With over 60,000 restaurant partners on the Just Eat platform, across 95% of the UK, the partnership with Asda marks the next stage in Just Eat's commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for its consumers.

Just Eat's partnership with Asda will start with five stores, the locations of which will be confirmed early in the New Year, and we anticipate to grow the partnership in 2022. The partnership will offer up to 1,000 items available for consumers to buy seven days a week.

We live in an on-demand world, and as the UK's largest food delivery aggregator, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it. Our tie up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes. It's a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what will be a popular addition for our consumers.

Simon Gregg, Vice President of Online Grocery at Asda commented: "We're always looking for new ways to offer customers more choice and extend the number of delivery options available, to help them conveniently shop for their favourite Asda products. Through working with Just Eat we're able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep. The trial will also see Asda become more accessible to a wider customer base through Just Eats' significant presence in the on-demand food delivery space."

This partnership with Asda builds on a longstanding relationship with the grocer's cafe operation, in which Just Eat delivers pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the in-store diner. This service runs across 42 locations nationwide.

The partnership comes as popularity for on-demand grocery deliveries is on the rise in the UK and follows Just Eat Takeaway.com's global commitment to expanding and building on its extensive existing delivery network, including through convenience grocery operations.

Just Eat Takeaway.com already supports nearly 10,000 grocery and convenience stores on its platforms globally, including partnerships with brands such as Spar, Shell and 7-Eleven.