Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKWY   NL0012015705

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

(TKWY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Just Eat Takeaway com N : Read article

12/17/2021 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17 December 2021, 08:18 (CET)
Just Eat partners with Asda to launch grocery partnership in the UK
  • New partnership will see Asda items available on Just Eat in a growing number of locations across the UK
  • This is Just Eat's first tie up with a major grocer in the UK and builds on Just Eat Takeaway.com's global grocery strategy

Just Eat has today announced a partnership with Asda, marking the platform's first tie up with a major UK grocer. From January 2022, consumers in five initial locations across the UK will be able to purchase items from Asda via Just Eat's platform, whether that be stocking up on fresh groceries or buying last minute dinner items.

Just Eat has today announced a partnership with Asda, marking the platform's first tie up with a major UK grocer. From January 2022, consumers in five initial locations across the UK will be able to purchase items from Asda via Just Eat's platform, whether that be stocking up on fresh groceries or buying last minute dinner items.&nbsp;" title="Copy text">

The new partnership is a significant step in Just Eat's plan to expand its grocery offer. With over 60,000 restaurant partners on the Just Eat platform, across 95% of the UK, the partnership with Asda marks the next stage in Just Eat's commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for its consumers.

Just Eat's partnership with Asda will start with five stores, the locations of which will be confirmed early in the New Year, and we anticipate to grow the partnership in 2022. The partnership will offer up to 1,000 items available for consumers to buy seven days a week.

We live in an on-demand world, and as the UK's largest food delivery aggregator, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it. Our tie up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes. It's a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what will be a popular addition for our consumers.Andrew Kenny, Managing Director UK at Just Eat

Simon Gregg, Vice President of Online Grocery at Asda commented: "We're always looking for new ways to offer customers more choice and extend the number of delivery options available, to help them conveniently shop for their favourite Asda products. Through working with Just Eat we're able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep. The trial will also see Asda become more accessible to a wider customer base through Just Eats' significant presence in the on-demand food delivery space."

This partnership with Asda builds on a longstanding relationship with the grocer's cafe operation, in which Just Eat delivers pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the in-store diner. This service runs across 42 locations nationwide.

The partnership comes as popularity for on-demand grocery deliveries is on the rise in the UK and follows Just Eat Takeaway.com's global commitment to expanding and building on its extensive existing delivery network, including through convenience grocery operations.

Just Eat Takeaway.com already supports nearly 10,000 grocery and convenience stores on its platforms globally, including partnerships with brands such as Spar, Shell and 7-Eleven.

  • Copy link
  • Just Eat has today announced a partnership with Asda, marking the platform's first tie up with a major UK grocer. From January 2022, consumers in five initial locations across the UK will be able to purchase items from Asda via Just Eat's platform, whether that be stocking up on fresh groceries or buying last minute dinner items.

    The new partnership is a significant step in Just Eat's plan to expand its grocery offer. With over 60,000 restaurant partners on the Just Eat platform, across 95% of the UK, the partnership with Asda marks the next stage in Just Eat's commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for its consumers.

    Just Eat's partnership with Asda will start with five stores, the locations of which will be confirmed early in the New Year, and we anticipate to grow the partnership in 2022. The partnership will offer up to 1,000 items available for consumers to buy seven days a week.

    We live in an on-demand world, and as the UK's largest food delivery aggregator, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it. Our tie up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes. It's a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what will be a popular addition for our consumers.

    Andrew Kenny, Managing Director UK at Just Eat

    Simon Gregg, Vice President of Online Grocery at Asda commented: "We're always looking for new ways to offer customers more choice and extend the number of delivery options available, to help them conveniently shop for their favourite Asda products. Through working with Just Eat we're able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep. The trial will also see Asda become more accessible to a wider customer base through Just Eats' significant presence in the on-demand food delivery space."

    This partnership with Asda builds on a longstanding relationship with the grocer's cafe operation, in which Just Eat delivers pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the in-store diner. This service runs across 42 locations nationwide.

    The partnership comes as popularity for on-demand grocery deliveries is on the rise in the UK and follows Just Eat Takeaway.com's global commitment to expanding and building on its extensive existing delivery network, including through convenience grocery operations.

    Just Eat Takeaway.com already supports nearly 10,000 grocery and convenience stores on its platforms globally, including partnerships with brands such as Spar, Shell and 7-Eleven.

    "> Copy text
  • Download
About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace outside China.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. With over 580,000 connected restaurants, Just Eat Takeaway.com offers consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Contact details
Share news release

Disclaimer

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
02:29aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : Read article
PU
12/14JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : SkipTheDishes announces national rollout of Skip Express Lane in..
PU
12/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/09EU targets Uber, Deliveroo model with gig workers' rights plan
RE
12/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/09EU drafts new rules for gig workers
RE
12/09Companies divided on draft EU rules for gig economy workers
RE
12/09JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : .com's response to EU Commission's platform work initiative
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 019 M 5 690 M 5 690 M
Net income 2021 -764 M -866 M -866 M
Net Debt 2021 412 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 725 M 10 994 M 11 025 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 10 585
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 45,74 €
Average target price 100,67 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jitse Groen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Wissink Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Gerbig Chief Operating Officer
Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.-50.50%10 994
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.75%553 119
NETFLIX, INC.9.31%261 811
PROSUS N.V.-21.28%247 738
AIRBNB, INC.6.53%97 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.08%73 142