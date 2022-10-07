Just Eat Takeaway com N : Shareholder circular containing the agenda and convocation of the EGM 2022

This document is a circular relating to: (i) the deﬁnitive agreement the Company has entered into with Just Eat Holding, Movile and Prosus pursuant to which Just Eat Holding will dispose of its

A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com to be held at Hotel Jakarta, Javakade 766, 1019 SH Amsterdam, the Netherlands at 13:00 CET on 18 November 2022 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") is set out at Part I (Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting) of this document, along with the agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting. The explanatory notes for the Extraordinary General Meeting are set out in Part II (Explanatory Notes for Extraordinary General Meeting) of this document.

You should read the whole of this document and all documents incorporated into it by reference in their entirety. Your attention is drawn to the Explanatory Statement from Just Eat Takeaway.com which is set out in Part III (Explanatory Statement) of this Circular and which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting referred to below. Part IV of this document entitled "Risk Factors" includes a discussion of certain risk factors which should be taken into account when considering the matters referred to in this document.

33.3259% interest in each of the iFood Companies (the "Transaction"); (ii) the proposed transfer of Just Eat Takeaway.com Shares from the category of a "Premium Listing (commercial company)" on the Ofﬁcial List and to the category of a "Standard Listing (shares)" on the Ofﬁcial List (the "Proposed Transfer of Listing"); and (iii) the appointment of certain members to the Management Board and Supervisory Board. This document has been prepared in accordance with the Listing Rules and approved by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom.

This document is dated 7 October 2022.