Just Eat Takeaway com N : Shareholder circular containing the agenda and convocation of the EGM 2022

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
(Incorporated under the laws of, and domiciled in, the Netherlands with registered number 08142836)
AGENDA AND SHAREHOLDER CIRCULAR:
PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN IFOOD
AND IF-JE HOLDINGS,
PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING,
PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD,
AND
CONVOCATION OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
You should read the whole of this document and all documents incorporated into it by reference in their entirety. Your attention is drawn to the Explanatory Statement from Just Eat Takeaway.com which is set out in Part III (Explanatory Statement) of this Circular and which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting referred to below. Part IV of this document entitled "Risk Factors" includes a discussion of certain risk factors which should be taken into account when considering the matters referred to in this document.
A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com to be held at Hotel Jakarta, Javakade 766, 1019 SH Amsterdam, the Netherlands at 13:00 CET on 18 November 2022 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") is set out at Part I (Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting) of this document, along with the agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting. The explanatory notes for the Extraordinary General Meeting are set out in Part II (Explanatory Notes for Extraordinary General Meeting) of this document.
This document is a circular relating to: (i) the deﬁnitive agreement the Company has entered into with Just Eat Holding, Movile and Prosus pursuant to which Just Eat Holding will dispose of its
33.3259% interest in each of the iFood Companies (the "Transaction"); (ii) the proposed transfer of Just Eat Takeaway.com Shares from the category of a "Premium Listing (commercial company)" on the Ofﬁcial List and to the category of a "Standard Listing (shares)" on the Ofﬁcial List (the "Proposed Transfer of Listing"); and (iii) the appointment of certain members to the Management Board and Supervisory Board. This document has been prepared in accordance with the Listing Rules and approved by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom.
This document is not a prospectus and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, otherwise dispose of, issue, purchase, otherwise acquire or subscribe for, any security.
No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this document and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied on as having been so authorised. The delivery of this document shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Just Eat Takeaway.com since the date of this document or that the information in it is correct as of any subsequent time.
Merrill Lynch International ("BofA Securities"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as ﬁnancial advisor and sponsor exclusively for Just Eat Takeaway.com in connection with the Transaction and for no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than Just Eat Takeaway.com for providing the protections afforded to clients of BofA Securities or for providing advice in connection with the Transaction, the contents of this document or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.
Lazard & Co., Limited ("Lazard"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as lead ﬁnancial advisor exclusively for Just Eat Takeaway.com and no one else in connection with the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Just Eat Takeaway.com for providing the protections afforded to clients of Lazard or for providing advice in connection with the Transaction or any other matters referred to in this document. Neither Lazard nor any of its afﬁliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lazard in connection with the Transaction, this document, any statement contained herein or otherwise.
Oakley Advisory Limited ("Oakley") which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as lead ﬁnancial advisor exclusively for Just Eat Takeaway.com and no one else in connection with the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Just Eat Takeaway.com for providing the protections afforded to clients of Oakley or for providing advice in connection with the Transaction.
Gleacher Shacklock LLP ("Gleacher Shacklock"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as ﬁnancial advisor exclusively for Just Eat Takeaway.com and no one else in connection with the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Just Eat Takeaway.com for providing the protections afforded to clients of Gleacher Shacklock or for providing advice in connection with the Transaction.
Apart from the responsibilities, if any, which may be imposed on BofA Securities, Lazard, Oakley or Gleacher Shacklock by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, neither BofA Securities, Lazard, Oakley or Gleacher Shacklock nor any of their respective afﬁliates accepts any responsibility whatsoever for, or makes any warranty or representation, express or implied, in respect of, the contents of this Circular, including its accuracy, completeness or veriﬁcation or concerning any other statement made or purported to be made by any of them, or respectively on their behalf, in connection with the Company or the Transaction and nothing in this Circular is or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or to the future. Each of BofA Securities, Lazard, Oakley and Gleacher Shacklock and their respective afﬁliates accordingly disclaims to the fullest extent permitted by law all and any responsibility or liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to herein) which they might otherwise have in respect of this Circular or any such statement.
This document is dated 7 October 2022.
2
